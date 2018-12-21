Dates set for Breeders Crown at Mohawk

MILTON, December 20, 2018 - The $6 million Breeders Crown, harness racing's richest and most prestigious year-end divisional championship series, will be raced over two nights when the events return to the newly renovated Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ontario, Canada.

The Hambletonian Society and Woodbine Entertainment management have chosen the last weekend in October for the Crown showcase, with the four freshman Crown races held Friday, October 25 and the eight three-year-old and open events raced Saturday, October 26.

Crown eliminations, if necessary would be raced the prior weekend, with two-year-olds on Friday, October 18 and sophomore and opens eliminations scheduled for Saturday, October 19.

"We're thrilled to officially be on the road to the 2019 Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park," said Jessica Buckley, President of Woodbine Mohawk Park. "Hosting the Breeders Crown over two nights allows us to provide all participants and fans with a highly memorable weekend experience showcasing our upgraded facility and providing an expanded spotlight on the very best in harness racing."

In addition, Woodbine Mohawk Park announced their first sponsorship for the Breeders Crown, which will be presented by the Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership.

"Al Libfeld and Marvin Katz are two of the most well-respected and successful owner/breeders in our industry. Bringing in the Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership as our presenting sponsor for the 2019 Breeders Crown delivers an enormous boost to our event."

The Breeders Crown was held at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto in 2015. The $5,758,950 handle was the highest Crown handle in the last 10 years and a Canadian handle record.

"Woodbine Entertainment has been an excellent host partner for more than 30 years," said John Campbell, president of the Hambletonian Society, which owns and administers the events. "We look forward to working with the new management team in making this weekend of events a world-class experience for horsemen, owners, fans and sponsors."

The Mohawk Park seven-eighths mile oval last staged four Breeders Crown Open divisions in 2008.

For news and updates on the Breeders Crown at Woodbine Mohawk Park, visit www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com and follow @WoodbineSB on Social Media.

Mark McKelvie