A Hewitt trifecta in $100,000 Group 1

Gemma Hewitt trained her first Group 1 winner when Keayang Kreuzer won the TAB Regional Championships Western Final at Bathurst tonight.

It will be a moment young harness racing horsewoman Gemma Hewitt will never forget.

The 29-year-old trained her first Group 1 winner thanks to her pacer Keayang Kreuzer taking out the $100,000 TAB Regional Championships – Western Final at Bathurst tonight, in front of her home crowd.

To top it off, Hewitt shared the spoils with her family.

Her father Bernie Hewitt trained the second-placed Crazy Shippo which her brother Jason Hewitt drove, while Hewitt trained the third-placed Kash Us Back which her cousin Brad Hewitt drove.

“I’ve learnt everything off my Dad, he’s an amazing horseman,” Hewitt beamed.

“I’ve worked with some great people in my career like Luke and John McCarthy, Anton Golino and spent six months working in the US and learnt a lot then as well.

“I’m still learning . . . you never stop learning.”

It was no wonder Hewitt had a smile from ear-to-ear as she walked onto the track to give Keayang Kreuzer a well-deserved pat.

Hewitt does drive and piloted a winner either side of her maiden Group 1 with Keayang Marven and Whata Terror, however, with two horses in this feature, she handed the reins of the winner to top New South Wales driver Luke McCarthy.

“Gem’s set this horse for this race and this will be a huge thrill for her, especially in front of her home crowd,” McCarthy said when returning to scale.

Watching the race replay will be like poetry in motion for Hewitt.

The well-backed favourite Keayang Kreuzer was steered straight to the front by McCarthy from barrier one while Hewitt’s other pacer Kash Us Back worked forward to be outside the leader after starting from barrier four.

With a lap to go, Kash Us Back took the lead putting the public elect behind him.

As the first three quarters were posted in 30, 28.2 and 28.2 seconds, it was a leisurely final quarter of 29.1 to the finish line.

It was enough for Keayang Kreuzer to reclaim the lead and keep it from the fast finishing Crazy Shippo who raced four-back on the pegs.

The mile rate was 1:56.3 for the 2260m feature.

Raced by Wayne and Julie Loader, Keayang Kreuzer extended his record to five wins and nine placings in 20 starts.

He is a four-year-old gelded son of Somebeachsomewhere out of the Safely Kept mare Inasafeplace.

Hewitt has now trained 159 winners since the 2012/13 season and has driven 20 winners since she took the reins in 2019/20.

By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink