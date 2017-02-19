Daughter of Betterthancheddar in 1:55.3!

Harness racing debuts don't come a lot more impressive than that of My Sweetchilliphilly's today at Bathurst!

The daughter of Betterthancheddar went straight to the front and never gave her rivals a chance.

Running home in 57.3, she won by an incredible 59.7 metres in an electric 1:55.3!

What a performance!

My Sweetchilliphilly will now head towards the Group One Bathurst Gold Tiara next month.

Bred in New Zealand by Melissa Tapp, My Sweetchilliphilly is the 8th foal and 4th winner out of the In The Pocket mare Tact Philly.