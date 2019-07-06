Daughter of Cantab Hall trots in 1:49.4

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Darling Mearas S joined an extremely exclusive club after taking the overnight harness racing feature high-class conditioned trot at the Meadowlands Friday night, as she joined J L Cruze (2015) and Plunge Blue Chip (2018) as the only 1:49.4 performers in the history of the Big M.

Although she had lifetime earnings of just over $750,000, Darling Mearas S, who is Swedish owned and bred, had no North American mark at a mile except for a 1:56.1 qualifier on May 11, but the 6-year-old daughter of Cantab Hall -Khao Manee made quick work of that in her second lifetime North American start.

Darling Mearas S floated away from post five in the event for non-winners of $17,500 in their last five starts, opting to race first-over past the quarter. She followed Very Very Fast, who towed her into contention before yielding the top to the eventual winner just after the half, which was timed in :54.4.

Driver-trainer Ake Svanstedt had no intention of letting 7-5 favorite Joey Bats go by as he moved into contention first-over, and parked that foe around the far turn after a three-quarter time of 1:22. Darling Mearas S, who went off stride in her North American debut at Woodbine at Mohawk Park four weeks ago, had plenty left in the tank from there, trotting her final quarter in :27.4 to become the game's fastest trotter of 2019. It was 2½ lengths back to Buen Camino, who went an inside trip and outlasted a tired Joey Bats for second.

Darling Mearas S, who is owned by Snogarps Gard, returned $6.80 to win as the second choice in the wagering and has now won 13-of-31 lifetime starts.

A LITTLE MORE: Yannick Gingras led the driving colony with three winners on the program, while Dexter Dunn, Andy McCarthy and Tim Tetrick had two apiece. ... After a one-week hiatus, the Can-Am Pick-4 returned and took in $47,931 in action. Hopefully, racing fans followed Big M TV's Gabe Prewitt and played his ticket, which came in and returned $357 for the bet with the 20-Cent base wager. ... The fifth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five did not result in a single-ticket winner, upping the carryover to $120,242. ... All-source wagering on the 14-race card totaled $2,559,124. ... Racing resumes Saturday at a special earlier post time of 6:35 p.m. The Big M will salute its faithful on "Fan Appeciation Night" with concession-stand specials, a pair of Graduate Finals (each worth $250,000) and eliminations for the Crawford Farms Meadowlands Pace. When the card ends (sometime before 11 p.m.), the track will then light up the sky with a spectacular fireworks show.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations