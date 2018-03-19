Daughter of SJ’s Caviar takes Open

YONKERS, NY, Sunday, March 18, 2018 — Harness racing lass NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr., $5.70) finished what she started Sunday morning, winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 Open Handicap Trot.

The field of a half-dozen went as the late-AM, flat-mile opener in advance of seven ‘French’ trots.

As is her custom, NF Happenstance left the gate. Tepidly favored from assigned post position No. 4, she paid a :27.2 price for the lead, working around Mostinterestingman (Jason Bartlett). A rated :30.3 next interval (58-second intermission) worked for her when Sir John F (Anthony Napolitano) moved from third.

NF Happenstance maintained her lead in and out of a 1:26.2 three-quarters, taking a length-and-three-quarter lead off the final turn. She then held off an inside-diving Mostinterestingman, whipping that rival by a neck in 1:55.3.

In Secret (George Brennan) sat the pylons and showed up late for third, with Always a Good Time (Dan Dube) and Sir John F rounding out the payees. The latter locked wheels in the lane with Money Maven (Jordan Stratton), who finished last.

For NF Happenstance, an 8-year-old daughter of SJ’s Caviar owned by James Moore III and trained by Carol Jamieson-Parker, it was her sixth win in nine seasonal starts. The exacta paid $33.20, with triple returning $108.

Sunday’s return of the ‘New York, New York Double’ offered a winning combination of 1-Total Control (Aqueduct’s 3rd race) and 2-High Glider (Yonkers’ 7th race) paid $11.70 for every correct $1 wager. Total pool was $6,358.

The next Sunday matinee is May 20th (post time TBA).

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Monday evening’s (March 19th) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $1,545.41 and a $10,000 guaranteed pool. The guarantee is in conjunction with the U-S Trotting’s Association’s Strategic Wagering Program.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 (if less than 11 races, it’s final five races during that particular card). It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Sunday afternoon), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker