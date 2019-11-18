Dave Palone nears 19,000th win

Driver Dave Palone is just three wins away from his 19,000th career win

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 17, 2019 -- Dave Palone, harness racing's "winningest" driver, is approaching another historic milestone as the race week begins at The Meadows.

With 18,997 career victories, he needs three wins to reach 19,000 -- heady territory, indeed. By way of comparison, Russell Baze, the all-time wins leader in Thoroughbred racing, notched 12,842 victories. Palone is scheduled for nine drives on the 13-race card, which begins at 1:05 PM.

Palone, 57, began driving in 1982 and has amassed a number of unique accomplishments. Among his career highlights:

He was inducted into the Harness Hall of Fame on July 4, 2010.

On July 5, 2012, he scored career win 15,181 to break Herve Filion's longstanding North American record.

On Nov. 14, 2014, he became the "winningest" driver on the planet when career victory 16,754 vaulted him past Germany's Heinz Wewering.

If he wraps up the 2019 driving title at The Meadows -- he's comfortably ahead -- it will be his 30th consecutive season as the track's top dog.

Along the way, Palone has earned more than $144 million in purses.

Meanwhile, Monday's program also will provide plenty of excitement on the wagering front, as the jackpot in the final-race Super Hi-5 has grown to $37,849.43. For the Super Hi-5, which is offered with every live card, the jackpot is paid only if there is a sole correct ticket.