Day At The Track

Dave Palone nears 19,000th win

03:10 AM 18 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Dave Palone, harness racing
Driver Dave Palone is just three wins away from his 19,000th career win
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Nov. 17, 2019 -- Dave Palone, harness racing's "winningest" driver, is approaching another historic milestone as the race week begins at The Meadows.

With 18,997 career victories, he needs three wins to reach 19,000 -- heady territory, indeed. By way of comparison, Russell Baze, the all-time wins leader in Thoroughbred racing, notched 12,842 victories. Palone is scheduled for nine drives on the 13-race card, which begins at 1:05 PM.

Palone, 57, began driving in 1982 and has amassed a number of unique accomplishments. Among his career highlights:

He was inducted into the Harness Hall of Fame on July 4, 2010.

On July 5, 2012, he scored career win 15,181 to break Herve Filion's longstanding North American record.

On Nov. 14, 2014, he became the "winningest" driver on the planet when career victory 16,754 vaulted him past Germany's Heinz Wewering.

If he wraps up the 2019 driving title at The Meadows -- he's comfortably ahead -- it will be his 30th consecutive season as the track's top dog.

Along the way, Palone has earned more than $144 million in purses.

Meanwhile, Monday's program also will provide plenty of excitement on the wagering front, as the jackpot in the final-race Super Hi-5 has grown to $37,849.43. For the Super Hi-5, which is offered with every live card, the jackpot is paid only if there is a sole correct ticket.

By Evan Pattak, for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dave Palone nears 19,000th win
18-Nov-2019 03:11 AM NZDT
Atlanta cruises in TVG Prep Trot
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Long shot, favorite take Yonkers Opens
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Dancin Yankee to stand at Cool Winds
18-Nov-2019 00:11 AM NZDT
Napolitano wins 8th straight title
17-Nov-2019 21:11 PM NZDT
Missile J lands right in winner's circle
17-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Swapportunity wins Wolverine-Buckeye Invite
17-Nov-2019 17:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News