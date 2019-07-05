David Ingraham secures 7500th win

Scarborough, Maine - July 4, 2019 ... While the rest of the nation prepared to enjoy patriotic pyrotechnic displays on the Fourth of July holiday, the fans at Scarborough Downs were treated to fireworks of a totally different nature as harness racing driver David Ingraham sizzled through a three win performance en route to scoring the 7500th driving win of an amazing career.

Ever the family man, Ingraham secured the milestone win with a veteran campaigner named Jay Bees Grin N who is fittingly enough co-owned by his daughter Kelsie Case Ingraham. The win, a milestone for the racehorse too, was the 40th career victory for the 11-year-old standardbred.

A native of Lewiston, Maine, Ingraham cut his teeth along the Pine Tree Circuit before becoming a kingpin at Yonkers Raceway and then later PompanoPark.

In recent years, Ingraham and his wife Kelly Case split time between winter campaigns at Pompano and summer sojourns in their native state of Maine, much to the delight of their loyal fans at both locales.

Live harness racing is featured three day a week at Scarborough Downs with 4:30 pm (EDT) twilight cards slated for Thursdays and Saturdays while the popular Sunday matinees go to post at 1:30 pm.

For more information, visit www.ScarboroughDowns.com or visit our Facebook page.

By Michael Sweeney

for Scarborough Downs