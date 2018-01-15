David Miller to drive in NZ

One of the world’s best ever drivers will be showcasing his skills in New Zealand over the next fortnight.

And for Hall Of Fame horseman David Miller that will hopefully mean his first time race driving on grass at Motukarara on Sunday week.

Miller is accompanying Kiwi horseman Richard “Nifty” Norman, who has been based in North America for much of his career, when Norman returns home this week.

So Miller will bring his driving bag and is available for drives at Alexandra Park this Friday, at Addington the following Friday and at Motukarara the following Sunday.

Trainers interested in using his services should either contact the clubs involved or Cran Dalgety.

“It is great to have a guy like David driving down here and Nifty tells me he is really looking forward to it,” says Dalgety.

“So I’d love to see him get some drives up there (Auckland) and then of course down here.

“Apparently he is really looking forward to having a go on the grass.”

While Alexandra Park’s right-handed track and the grass at The Mot may be relatively new experiences for Miller, not much else in harness racing is.

He has driven around 13,000 winner in his extraordinary career and the winners of over US$10million in a season a remarkable 13 times.