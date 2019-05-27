David is smokin' hot

Skillful harness racing reinsman David Moran, is hot property at the moment.

Moran, based at Kialla, near Shepparton, landed a winning treble at his home track on Monday and four days later was at his very best with a bag of four winners at Wagga Wagga.

"To be honest they all did look to be strong chances on paper at Wagga, but we've probably all learnt not to get ahead of ourselves in this caper!" Moran said.

"It all worked out okay this time and I think I have been lucky enough to get four previously at Wagga, Leeton and Shepparton," he said.

Moran's Shepparton meeting got off to a flying start with the boom youngster Lochinvar Art ( Modern Art USA-Ponder In Paris (Ponder USA), trained by Moran with partner Laura Crossland, cruising to victory in a tick over 1.57 for 2190m.

A relative newcomer to their stable, Mamas New Dude ( Western Terror USA-Shake It Mama ( Mach Three ), looked good in bringing up Moran's second winner, taking out the Alabar 3YO Pace.

To complete the trio of winners, Moran then piloted the Patrick Ryan-prepared Starsbythebeach ( Somebeachsomewhere USA-Maid For You Lombo ( Sportswriter USA) to take out the BMW 2yo Pace. (Bendigo conditioner Glenn Douglas, who has his team absolutely up-and-about at the moment, shared the honors with Moran at Shepparton-also landing a treble.)

Moran said he was pleased the way Lochinvar Art went about his business.

"He had a bit up his sleeve and it was his first start back after taking out the Gold Chalice Final at Bathurst about seven weeks ago," he said.

"We're aiming him for the Breeders Challenge semi-finals and final at Menangle next month, so we are on target.

"We chose the Breeders Challenge rather than the prestigious IRT Harness Jewels in Addington, NZ, next Saturday because over there we would have come up against a 'handy horseman' by the name of Mark Purdon!"

Moran was the punter's pal in his trip over the border to Wagga Wagga on Thursday, duly getting the prize on three favorites and a second-favorite.

It was again none other than the Kevin Gordon-owned flying machine Lochinvar Art, getting the ball rolling, zipping over the 1740m trip in 1.53-8.

Moran then landed a double for the powerful Stewart/Tonkin team at Ballarat with Victoria Brew (Sportswriter USA-Charlotte Brew NZ (Mach Three) and Hardhitter ( Mach Three -Grace Robinson (Perfect Art).

His fourth for the day was for Victorian Gippsland co-trainers Gary and Deb Quinlan, of Drouin, in Rocknroll Pearl ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Jazzam (Christian Cullen NZ).

"It's nice to pick up a few drives for Emma and Clayton and it's good to do okay for them and stay in the mix because they have a lot of horses going around," Moran said.

Moran's four-win efforts are not his best, though - he joined a select group of drivers in March, 2015, when he bagged five winners at a meeting.

"That was exciting, and I remember it well because it was the Albury Pacing Cup meeting and I won five of the eight races on the card," he said.

The in-form driver is also enjoying a great season as a trainer, with his partner and co-trainer Laura Crossland. The training partnership was formalised recently and has 11 wins, 16 placings from 44 starts.

"Laura is a bit under-rated as a driver, because the horses do run for her," Moran said.

"I'm always happy to watch her take the reins and I do think it's a bit surprising that more trainers don't use her services," he said.

Demonstrating the commitment required of today's professional reinsmen, after driving at Wagga, Moran caught a plane to Shepparton and then drove his car to the Ballarat meeting that night.

"The fairytale unfortunately didn't continue - I had one drive and didn't do any good as the horse jumped a shadow and ended up back in fifth spot in the 3yo Classic," he said.

Moran, who has been at Kialla for eight or nine years, got involved in harness racing through well-known and highly successful trainer-driver David Aiken, of Avenel.

"I grew up with his son David junior. We were best mates as kids," he said.

"It was a natural transition to start with the Aiken stable once I finished school."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura



