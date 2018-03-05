Day At The Track

Davidson du Pont wins again at PV

06:44 AM 05 Mar 2018 NZDT
Davidson du Pont
Davidson du Pont
Le Trot Photo

February 3, 2018 - The legendary Winter Meet closed out Saturday at Paris-Vincennes on another high note as there were four harness racing groupe contests led by the Gr. I Prix de Selection (purse €240,000, 2175 meters distance handicap, 14 starters four through six year olds). Red hot and 25 meter handicapped Davidson du Pont (5m Pacha du Pont-Laguna du Pont)  scored again, this time clocked in 1.10.8kr for trainer/driver Jean-Michel Bazire and owner/breeder Ecurie Albert Rayon.  

This 12/1 outsider and 25 meter handicapped performer, now with eight career wins in 21 starts,

Davidson advanced his earnings to €364,310, and now has four wins in his last five appearances. He move from fourth on the outer approaching the final bend and advanced alongside leader and second finishing 8.7/1 Express Jet (4m Goetmals Wood-Run For Jet), before inching past the Pierre Vercruysse driven and trained campaigner nearing the line for a length victory. Ecurie Opale owns and Jean Etienne Dubois bred Express Jet.  1.3/1 Erming d’Oliverie (4f Scipion du Goutier-There d’Oliverie) took third with Franck Nivard up for trainer Franck Leblanc. The 25 meter penalized Charly du Noyer and Caly Loulou finished four and fifth in this Quinte+ wagering contest.

The Gr. III Prix du Plateau de Gravelle (purse €110,000, 2100 meters, 11 starters) went to 2.6/1 Uza Josselyn (7f Love You-Teza Josselyn) driven by Alexandre Abrivard to her 16th career win in 27 starts, now for €677,650 earned. Rene Aebischer trains Uza for Ecurie Rhythm & Blues.  She bested 2/1 favorite Afghan Barbes (8g Meaulnes du Corta-Nuance Barbes) driven by Charles J. Bigeon for trainer Christian and owner Andre Francis Bigeon. Third was 6.5/1 Vivid Wise As (4m Yankee Glide-Temple Blue Chip) reined by David Thomain for Scuderia Bivans SRL and trainer Sebastien Guarato.  Race time was 1.11.4kr.

The monte Gr, II Prix Louis le Bourg (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, 14 starters) went to 1.14.7kr timed and 8.1/1 odds Everly (4f Quarlos-Top Angevine) handled by jockey Antoine Dabouis for breeder/owner/trainer Michel Dabouis. This was her third lifetime win and first groupe score for the now winner of €162,510. 2.9/1 odds Equinox Jiel (4m Rancho Gede-Themis Jiel) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir. 2/1 Elladora de Forgan (4f Gazouillis-Hamira) was next with Franck Nivard aboard the Franck Leblanc trainee.

Arlington Dream (8g Ready Cash-Ialla Chairchamp) took the Gr. II monte Prix Henri Desmontils (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, nine starters) timed in 1.13.2kr. This 3/10 favorite recorded his 18th career win in 62 starts now for €757,800 earned. Yoann Lebourgeois was in the irons for owner Frederic Sauque and trainer Philippe Allaire. 8/1 Vrai Vou (9g Gazouillis-Oranginette) took the second check for Adrien Lamy and owner/trainer P. Emmanuel Mary with third going to 7.5/1 Alpha Saltor (8m Paris Haufor-Glory d’Ariance) with Matthieu Abrivard aboard.

Other top level races on the program were the monte Prix d’Alencon (purse €85,000, 2700 meters, 14 starters) with victory earned by 3.9/1 Cash du Rib (6g Ready Cash-Quille Castelets) for jockey/trainer J.L.Cl. Dersoir timed in 1.13.9kr. He defeated the 1.1/1 favorite Chalimar de Guez that J-Y Ricart piloted for trainer J-M Bazire. The Prix de Montsoreau (purse €66,000, 2100 meters, 18 European starters) went to 1.11.5kr timed and 13/1 Tooltime (8f Carmody Lobell-Etoile) for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. Norway’s Stall Tooltime is the owner. 1.3/1 Viking d’Hermes and 8.4/1 Ange de Lune completed the top three.

The Winter Meet was again a success. Prix d’Amerique attendance exceeded 38,000, up 3% as was the race handle. Social meeting unique visitors increased 55% on LeTrot.com and Trotting Manager (2nd season) visitors rose 157%. Facebook and Twitter activity also increased while television audience increased 33% with 2.5 million spectators. Now it’s on to more rural locations and a highlight is the 13-leg plus final Grand National du Trot that begins March 7 (see below). The GNT events are Q+ wagering contests and normally early in the race week.

Calendar -  14 races du Grand National du Trot Paris-Turf 2018

Mercredi 7 mars - La Capelle (Nord)

Mercredi 28 mars - Marseille-Borély (Sud-Est)

Mercredi 11 avril - Lyon-Parilly (Centre-Est)

Mercredi 25 avril - Agen (Sud-Ouest)

Mercredi 23 mai - Le Croisé-Laroche (Nord)

Mercredi 6 juin - Laval (Anjou-Maine)

Mercredi 20 juin - Reims (Est)

Mercredi 8 août - Saint-Malo (Ouest)

Mercredi 5 septembre - Pornichet (Ouest) - héberge une étape du circuit pour la première fois

Mercredi 26 septembre - Vire (Basse-Normandie)

Mercredi 17 octobre - Strasbourg (Est) - héberge une étape du circuit pour la première fois

Mercredi  7 novembre - Nantes (Ouest)

Mercredi 21 novembre - Rouen-Mauquenchy (Haute-Normandie)

Dimanche 2 décembre  - Finale Vincennes Hippodrome de Paris

Thomas H. Hicks

