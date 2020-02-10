Davidson du Pont wins Prix de France

Davidson du Pont (7m Pacha du Pont -Laguna du Pont), off at 1.3/1 as favorite, and reined expertly by his trainer Jean Michel Bazire, held off the magnificent late rush from 2.4/1 Face Time Bourbon (5m Ready Cash -Vita Bourbon) to win the Gr. I Grand Prix de France (International UET Masters Series, purse 350,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters) at the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes on Sunday clocked in 1.11.1kr.

Davidson, away alertly and raced on the front, is owned by his breeder Albert Rayon and he now has earned 1,297,310€ from 13 victories in 41 starts. Bazire had not driven Davidson since March 2, 2019 when he was second to Face Time Bourbon in the Prix de Selection when he was timed in 1.10.1kr and was handicapped 25 meters that day.

Today, Face Time, driven by Bjorn Goop for trainer Sebastien Guarato and Scuderia Bivans Srl, was away third behind pocket sitting Uza Josselyn and then moved to third in the second tier but he was blocked until it was too late to catch Davidson that Bazire rated perfectly.

Face Time closed stoutly with impressive late speed. 20/1 Delia du Pommereux (7f Niky -Noune du Pommereux) made a late rush to earn third with Franck Nivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic. 99/1 Bahia Quesnot (9f Scipion du Goutier ) held fourth for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa after making a death seat challenge to Davidson during the contest.

To watch the race replay, click here.

The 23/1 Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip ) was fifth for Alessandro Gocciadoro, nosing out 11/1 Bold Eagle (9m Ready Cash) with Eric Raffin up. 35/1 Billie de Montfort was seventh ahead of 281/1 veteran Valko Jenilat and 39/1 Uza Josselyn.

Davidson du Pont

Bazire and Goop

The Grand Prix de France was the Quinte+ race of the day and 420 exact order winning tickets each returned 5,841.20. The Q+ pool was 7,253,687€ and the total wagered on the race (all pools) was 14,004,000€.

Next up in two weeks is the Grand Prix de Paris, a marathon event raced over 4150 meters for a 350,000€ purse, that completes the Triple Crown of the Winter Meet at Paris-Vincennes, of which there will not be a 2020 champion. The 2019 Paris edition went to Belina Josselyn that today was a miscue dq early in the race.