Davis scores 5,000th career win

01:38 PM 24 Jul 2018 NZST
Eddie Davis, Jr., harness racing
Eddie Davis, Jr. scored his 5,000th career win
Tom Melanson photo

Plainville, MA---Eddie Davis Jr. reached the major career milestone of 5,000 wins at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (July 23) when he captured the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap feature pace with Quick Shot in commanding fashion.

From his assigned post six, Quick Shot fired to the front and never looked back. Stopping the timer in :26, :55 and 1:22.2, the gelding looked stronger as the mile went on. Heading down the lane the pocket-sitting BJ's Guy (Shawn Gray) popped out of the hole to try and run him down, but Davis and Quick Shot held sway and sailed to a two-length, 1:50.4 win.

The winning time was a new seasonal mark for Quick Shot and only one fifth of a second off his lifetime best.

Quick Shot ($5.80) now has eight wins and $73,860 in 2018 for owner Kathleen Brewer and trainer John Bowman.

Davis has been driving since 1982 and has been a highly sought, high percentage catch driver throughout his career. The 52-year-old Delaware native now has 5,001 wins (5,001 was with Blackmalin in race 11), 5,117 seconds and 5,448 thirds in 38,869 starts and $35,789,944 in earnings. His best winning season was in 2015 when he scored 330 and he had a $3 million earnings year in 2002.

Currently at Plainridge, Davis is ninth in wins among all drivers.

There was a huge payout in the race six Wicked Hi-5 pentafecta. With a carry-over pool in excess of $17,000, the owner of a single 20-cent winning ticket on the combination of 6-4-3-2-8 received a massive payout of $20,049.66.

Shawn Gray led all drivers for the day, making four trips to the winners' enclosure.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Tuesday (July 24) with post time set for 4 p.m.

by Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts

