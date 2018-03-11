Dawson does it 'his way' with winning formula

Remember that old hit song "I Did It My Way”. Consider the driving performance of Glamorganvale-based 21-year-old Nathan Dawson. He has been on the upward trajectory for the past three seasons. After a fairly ordinary first two years, Dawson took stock of the situation.

Relying only on his own ability, Dawson let his driving do the talking, and talk it did.

His lifetime stats from 3852 starts have produced 396 wins, 394 seconds and 410 thirds for a staggering $1,779,952.

There have been no superstars hitched to the Dawson sulky to date, just a sprinkling of "handy” metro and country horses. The rest have been very much "bread and butter” conveyances.

Dawson has three great factors, which underpin his success. He can jump up on a horse for the first time and form a working relationship in a few laps of a race day warm-up.

Secondly, he does his form accurately and drives to his horses ability.

Thirdly, he has a level head.

Dawson has been busy "doing it his way” this week.

This includes a very successful trip to Inverell NSW last Sunday, with four drives for four wins, and a week's total of 10. This supports his current season statistics of 538 drives for 82 wins, 70 seconds and 63 thirds.

Memorial meeting

ANOTHER early reminder: This time for Labour Day, Monday, May 7.

Centrepiece will be the inaugural running of "The Trevor Perrin Memorial”.

Details are to be finalised but it will be a big day as we celebrate the input and sponsorship gathering skills of the late Trevor Perrin over many years of service with the Marburg Pacing Association.

Marburg excitement builds

WE have just 14 days to the heats of the "Whiteoak Capital”-Goldstrike Series.

The major event will be raced in a format similar to the Rocklea "Pot Of Gold”, an event which put the 530metre Rocklea Showground on the national stage.

Heats will be drawn on class with all runners starting from the front line.

Come the final, qualifiers will take their correct marks with 10 metre increments to a back mark of 50m, which will make for a very exciting race.

Things are positive at the Marburg venue with track surface maintenance completed.

In coming weeks, the Skills Alliance Group will be busy with the mowing etc, and the new video tower. The tower will provide the overhead shot down the home straight and will be erected by former trainer/driver,Glenn Wilkins.

There is nothing so pleasing as a country venue with fresh mown grass, green trees, good food and happy patrons.

Marburg intends to supply all four as a backdrop to a great day's harness racing, shared outside, thanks to our first Sky Channel/TAB meeting.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta in four 1-2-4-6: Fire And Ice (G Whitaker)-Karloo Mac-Kyms Boy (M Elkins)-Gloveman Gilly (N Dawson).

R2: Box trifecta 1-5-8: The Harlem Hammer (N Dawson)-Mach Sam (P Diebert)-Only One Promise (S Doherty).

R3: E/w 4: Remember Them (N Dawson).

R4: Box trifecta 2-4-9: The Pacman, Georgia Grace (N Dawson)-Outlaw Fella (G Dixon).

R5: Quinella 1-8: Casino Tommy (P Diebert) and Firebby (D McMullen).

R6: Quinella 2-7: Heavens Hint (D McMullen) and GetIn The Groove (L Weidemann).

R7: Quinella 5-6: Maretti (D McMullen and Cotton Cold Candy (P McMullen).

R8: Box trifecta 7-8-9: Royal Counsel D Graham)-Frankie Rocks (G Dixon)-Constantly Sideways (G Whitaker).

R9: Box trifecta in four 3-4-6-8: Majestic Major-Village Witch (N McMullen)-Beaver (T Dawson)-Better Than Special (S Doherty).

R10: box trifecta in four 4-5-6-8: Kip Keino (A Richardson)-Maybeto Themax (C Petroff)-Foursharesmorebeers (T Dixon)-Releven Dream (P McMullen).

Honour board

The leader board went from wide spread wealth to monopoly in the space of seven days. Darrell Graham returned to the trainer's throne with eight winners for the week. He even went to Inverell and bagged a double. Nathan Dawson hit double figures in the bike. Most pleasing efforts were Tim Gillespie's race to race double of Getinanhangon plus Majordoit at Redcliffe on Thursday, Calvert Hotshot for Ray Cross and Matt Elkins at headquarters on Sunday, and Blue Eyed Creation driven by Justin Elkins at Redcliffe for dad Greg Elkins. Ipswich factor: 40/59.

Albion Park, March 2: Somewhereoverarainbow (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price); Maybetothemax (Chris Petroff for Ron Sallis); The Harlem Hammer (Nathan Dawson for Doug Lee); Only One Promise (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price); Momkseaton (Chris Petroff for Jay Edmunds); With Authority (Nathan Dawson for John McMullen); Rory Mach (Jacob Wallace for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, March 3: Constantly Sideways (Gary Whitaker for Bill Crosby); Royal Counsel (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Feel The Courage (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Needle (Gary Whitaker for Brad Connelly); Georgia Grace (Adam Sanderson for Shawn Grimsey).

Albion Park, March 4: My Ajaye (Hayden Barnes for Josh Moore); Cotton Cold Candy (Chris Petroff for Jason Carkeet); Black Belt (Adam Richardson for David Rodger Jnr); My Lady Linda (Adam Richardson for Lee Storie); Moonlight Butcher (Dan Russell); Calvert Hotshot (Matt Elkins for Ray Cross); Time Traveller (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Norahs Fling (Adam Richardson for Denis Smith).

Inverell, March 4: Invite Only (Nathan Dawson for Darrell Graham); Courageous Leo (Nathan Dawson for Darrell Graham); Our Major Day (Nathan Dawson for Richard March); Clintal Do (Nathan Dawson for Richard March).

Albion Park, March 6: Lyka Version (Nathan Dawson for Doug Lee); Maybetothemax (Chris Petroff for Ron Sallis); Supaliner (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); A Good Chance (Matt Elkins for Donny Smith).

Redcliffe, March 7: Pale Bear Boo (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Couldn't Be Told (Nathan Dawson for Daren Garrard); Western Jewels (Nathan Dawson for Shawn Grimsey; Colada Rose Gary Whitaker for Max Olive); The Frame (Darrell Graham); Bronski Mckenzie (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen).

Redcliffe, March 8: Private Jujon (Pete McMullen for Ross Jackson); Getinanhangon (Tim Gillespie); Majordoit (Tim Gillespie); Cryptic Chance (Chris Petroff forGreg Elkins); Blue Eyed Creation (Justin Elkins for Greg Elkins); Mister Hart (Stacey Weidemann for Darrell Graham).

