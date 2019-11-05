Day At The Track

Day 1 complete at Harrisburg sale

02:12 PM 05 Nov 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing
Harrisburg Sale is underway

The Standardbred Horse Sales Company and their infamous Black Book concluded the first day of their five-day sale Monday evening.

Concord Stud led the way with the sales topper, #88 Take This Society, a colt by Muscle Hill from the dam Thatsnotmyname. Diamond Creek Farm was the buyer for $475,000.

A close second was #171, Glacier Hanover, a Father Patrick colt from the mare Global Desire. He was purchased for $470,000 by Jeff Snyder.

Another Concord Stud colt was third at $460,000 for #113 Spy Booth, a Muscle Hill son from the mare Amour Heiress. Spy Booth was purchased by Bryan Montgomery, agent.

To view the results, click here.

bySteve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Day 1 complete at Harrisburg sale
05-Nov-2019 14:11 PM NZDT
Winning Plainridge feature was O So Easy
05-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Dayton horsemen donate coats
05-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Brian Zendt notches #3,000
05-Nov-2019 11:11 AM NZDT
Downpours can't dampen Pompano opening
05-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
Jazmin Arnold takes both Billings Trots
05-Nov-2019 05:11 AM NZDT
'Three-peat' for equine Larry Karr
04-Nov-2019 12:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News