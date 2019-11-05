Day 1 complete at Harrisburg sale

The Standardbred Horse Sales Company and their infamous Black Book concluded the first day of their five-day sale Monday evening.

Concord Stud led the way with the sales topper, #88 Take This Society, a colt by Muscle Hill from the dam Thatsnotmyname. Diamond Creek Farm was the buyer for $475,000.

A close second was #171, Glacier Hanover, a Father Patrick colt from the mare Global Desire. He was purchased for $470,000 by Jeff Snyder.

Another Concord Stud colt was third at $460,000 for #113 Spy Booth, a Muscle Hill son from the mare Amour Heiress. Spy Booth was purchased by Bryan Montgomery, agent.

To view the results, click here.