Day#3 sale topper by Shadow Play

Timonium, MD — The harness racing pacing colt Shadowmoon Rising led Thursday’s (Nov. 5) final yearling session of the Standardbred Horse Sale, purchased for $115,000 by Dr. Ian Moore at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

A son of Shadow Play out of Lofty Yankee, the colt is a full brother to Shadow Moon, who was a Grand Circuit stakes winner for Moore. Shadowmoon Rising was bred and consigned by Spring Haven Farm.

“Shadow Moon was a real nice 2-year-old and then didn’t quite come back as a 3-year-old,” Moore said. “He was a real gritty individual. But this guy is totally different than him. Shadow Moon was small, and this guy is a much stronger, bigger looking, individual.

“I didn’t want to pay that much, we had kind of talked around $80,000, but it was an Internet bidder and me from $75,000 on. That Internet bidder was probably Jack Darling, because he didn’t make it here. I think he wanted him pretty good, too. We had to pay more, but I’m glad we got him.”

The three-day yearling portion of the auction concluded with 773 horses selling for a total of $29.5 million and average of $38,215. The average declined following two record-setting sales. The average in 2019 was $48,903, which bettered the previous record of $42,675 set in 2018. The average in 2017 was $39,675.

Second among Thursday’s top sellers was Thx Again Bluechip, a pacing colt by Huntsville out of Exclamation, who sold for $105,000 to Steve Elliott. The colt is from the family of Dan Patch Award winning mare Rocklamation. He was bred by Blue Chip Bloodstock and Our Horse Cents Stables and consigned by Blue Chip Farms, agent, for Blue Chip Bloodstock.

Rounding out the trio of six-figure sellers was Alehouse Hanover, a trotting colt by Bar Hopping out of Aspidistra Hanover, who sold for $100,000 to Paul Kelley. His family includes Grand Circuit winner Spicy Wings while third dam Almost An Angel was a Dan Patch Award winner and producer of multiple stakes winners. Alehouse Hanover was bred and consigned by Hanover Shoe Farms.

The first session of the Standardbred Horse Sale’s two-day mixed sale begins at 10 a.m. (EST) Friday.

For complete sale results, click here.