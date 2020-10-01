Dayton Derbies feature all-star cast

DAYTON, OH. - Hollywood Dayton Raceway will present its marquee harness racing program of the 2020 season on Saturday night, October 3, featuring eleven stakes races and three Open events with purses totaling $1,131,500. Headlining the evening will be a trio of Dayton Derbies for male pacers, female pacers and trotters including 11 millionaire horses.

The $176,500 Dayton Pacing Derby includes a full field of nine of the sport's current superstars. Bettor's Wish (Dexter Dunn, 5-2) has been given the slightest morning line nod, but a case could be made for every entrant as all sport 2020 records of 1:49.1 or faster.

Trainer Chris Ryder's 4-year-old son of Bettor's Delight has earned $2,124,783 in purses and two months ago won the Sam McKee Memorial at The Meadowlands in 1:47.3. Second choice Ceentury Farroh (David Miller, 3-1) could become a millionaire with a win in the Derby. He captured the Dan Patch at Harrah's Hoosier in mid-August.

Sectionline Bigry (Tyler Smith, 7-2) will be one of four in the Derby with local ties. The 5-year-old son of Ohio stallion Pet Rock is owned by Harold Bauder of Delaware, Ohio and trained by Steve Bauder. He has won 26 or 62 lifetime starts and last week lowered his record to 1:48.1 winning an Invitational at Hoosier while going a second faster than the Hoosier Pacing Derby on the same card.

Other Derby hopefuls are Dancin Lou (Brian Sears, 9-2), Backstreet Shadow (Tim Tetrick, 6-1), Ocean Rock (8-1, Dan Noble), This Is The Plan (Yannick Gingras, 10-1), Bllack Hole (Scott Zeron, 12-1) and Our Majordan A (Brett Miller, 15-1).

Ocean Rock is the first 3-year-old in the seven year history of the Dayton Derby to enter the track's marquee event.

The sophomore son of Rockin Armadeus has been triumphant in 11 of his 18 races over two seasons, including a 6-2-1 slate in nine starts this year. He won the $300,000 Ohio Sires Stakes championship a month ago at Eldorado Scioto Downs for owner Sandra Burnett of nearby Wilmington, Ohio and the driver-trainer team of Dan and Christi Noble.

Bllack Hole is another Ohio-sired combatant, owned by L & L Stables of Springfield, Ohio. He owns a 1:48 speed badge taken at The Meadowlands and would sport a lower morning line designation if not for his post eight draw.

Our Majordan A is the oldest Derby hopeful at age eight and will be saddled with post nine behind the starting car. The Virgil Morgan Jr.-trainee is one of three in the field with sub 1:48 seasonal victories, and he is the winningest horse in the field with 33 triumphs. In addition to being stable in Ohio, the Australian-bred is co-owned by Ned Hodkinson of Blacklick, Ohio.

The $175,000 Dayton Distaff favorite will be Shartin N (Tim Tetrick, 6-5), who will face a compact field of six that includes four million dollar winners. With $2,394,049 in her purse coffers, Shartin N is the richest mare in the race, but Kissin In The Sand (Dexter Dunn, 7-2, $1,383,094), Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy, 9-2, $1,870,311) and Warrawee Ubeaut (Yannick Gingras, 6-1, $1,743,523) can't be discounted. Treacherous Reign (TBA, 8-l) and Stonebridge Soul (Brett Miller, 12-1) complete the field.

The $175,000 Dayton Trotting Derby will feature four of the finest older mares face five male counterparts. The mares Atlanta (Yannick Gingras, 2-1) and Manchego (Dexter Dunn, 7-2) have each won over $2 million and are expected to get heavy mutuel backing.

Majestic Player A (Brett Miller,4-1) has won 13 of 17 races this season and is familiar with the Dayton Raceway surface. Others win the field include Lindy The Great (Andy Miller, 9-2), Guardian Angel AS (Tim Tetrick, 6-1), Crystal Fashion (Jordan Stratton, 8-1), When Dovescry (David Miller, 10-1), Soul Strong (TBA, 12-1) and Pure Chance (Scott Zeron, 15-1).

The outstanding program will also include eight $60,000 Buckeye Stallion Series championship races to reward Ohio-sired two and three year olds who have competed throughout the state all season long.

A $75,000 Dayton Derby Consolation, as well as $25,000 Opens for pacing mares and trotters will complete the card.

Post time on Saturday is 6:15 p.m.

From Hollywood Dayton Raceway



