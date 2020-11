DAYTON, Ohio, November 13, 2020 – As the result of a positive COVID-19 test on an employee in its racetrack operations department, and acting out of an abundance of caution, Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway announced today it will suspend live harness racing, effective immediately.

All other operations at Hollywood Gaming remain open, including gaming and dining options as well as simulcast racing.

No date has been announced for the resumption of harness racing.