Daytona Jet Wins Gr III at Vincennes

Afternoon trotting action at Paris-Vincennes saw the Gr. III monte Prix de Roubaix (purse 80,000€, 2175meters, 10 starters) contested with the red-hot 5/10 favorite Daytona Jet scoring clocked in 1.12kr.

The six-year old daughter of Goetmals Wood-Run For Jet won the fourth time in her last six outings, those victories all in monte events, and all with Mlle. Mathilde Collet in the irons.

Stephane Meunier trains the winner for owner Ecurie du Londel and she was bred by Jean Etienne Dubois.

Daytona Jet recorded her eighth career win in 43 starts now for 305,210€ earned. 6.1/1 Cash du Rib (7g Ready Cash-Quille Castelets) took second for Mlle. Clara Dersoir and trainer J.L.Cl. Dersoir. Third went to 11/1 Barry de Courtison (8g Quirky Jet) with Louis Jublot up.



LeTrot photo LeTrot photo



LeTrot photo LeTrot photo

The card also included the day’s Quinte+ Prix de Brionne (purse 45,000€, 2700 meters, 18 European starters) and that produced an exact order Q+ payoff of 68,019.20€ to the four holders of winning tickets. The winner was 1.12.7kr timed and 6.5/1 odds Calou Renardiere (7g Lets Go Along-Rosee Renardiere) handled by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer J.M. Baudouin, his 12 th career victory in 40 career trotting starts, now for 177,730€ earned. Second was the 29/1 outside Angle Of Attack (7g Scarlet Knight-Magyare Turgot) with Dominik Locqueneux at the lines for trainer Robert Bergh and owner Roland Wiksten. 7.9/1 Champion Dore (7g Prince Gede) took the third check for his owner/trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard. The final pair to the finish were 10/1 Canolar (7g Jet Fortuna) with Franck Nivard up and 2.4/1 Tellmeastory (7g Zola Boko) reined by Bjorn Goop.

LeTrot photo LeTrot photo A nice group of five-year old monte performers contested the Prix de Charbourg (purse 35,000€, 2175 meters, 16 starters). In that one the 4/1 Eole du Phenix (5m Qwerty-Velanda du Rabutin) came from nearly last to first along the pegs to win for jockey Mme. Camille Levesque, trainer Thomas Levesque and owner Ecurie Pierre Levesque timed in 1.12.9kr. Eole du Phenix won for the third time in his career and increased life earnings to 65,340€. The 3/1 Evening Quick (5g Magnificent Rodney) finished second for Adrien Lamy and Ecurie Quick Star, with 16/1 Éclair Desbois taking the third check with jockey Benjamin Rochard aboard. As the Prix d’Amerique is now less than two weeks away there are 11 horses that earned automatic invites from their performances in the six qualifying races. Those invitees are Bird Parker, Bahia Quesnot, Carat Williams, Looking Superb, Eridan, Bold Eagle, Readly Express, Uza Josselyn, Delia du Pommereux, Belina Josselyn, and Davidson du Pont. Recent training news indicates that Propulsion is back to training well following an illness and Italy’s Timone EK, after a weak performance in SWE, will not seek the Amerique.