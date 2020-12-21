Dead heat in drivers’ Holiday Challenge

LONDON…The 1st Annual Drivers’ Holiday Challenge, in support of Toys For Tots, hosted this evening at The Raceway at Western Fair District was an overwhelming success.



The point-based challenge was contested over an 11-race card and featured top harness racing drivers from Woodbine Mohawk Park and The Raceway.



The group of drivers on today’s card featured Woodbine Mohawk Park’s leading reinsmen Bob McClure, Doug McNair, Louis Phillippe Roy and Trevor Henry as well as top local teamster’s Marc St Louis Jr., Colin Kelly, Tyler Borth and Scott Wray.



The battle went right down to the wire, with both Marc St Louis and Bob McClure sharing the victory with 87 points. Colin Kelly finished third with 84 points.



The real winners of the day were the children that are assisted by the Toys For Tots Charity. The drivers donated their fees for the day and The Raceway matched the drivers’ donation. More than $5,700 was raised to support children in need during the holiday season.



The harness racing community was also out in full force with plenty of donations coming in supporting Toys For Tots.



A special thanks to Shannon and Trevor Henry for organizing a toy drive to support this great initiative.



The Henry’s offered a $100 Keg Gift Card draw to participants who donated a new toy and selected a driver to win the competition. Well over 300 toys were donated which truly shows the kindness and generosity of the harness racing community.



The winner was Katie Currie from Guelph, Ontario.

The Raceway was also proud to have COSA TV, presented by CUJO Entertainment, providing live coverage of the event. The broadcast was available on the Standardbred Canada website as well as other social media platforms.



Toys For Tots (Canada) is a Canadian charity based on local partnerships between Canadian Armed Forces, businesses, and concerned citizens whose sole focus as an organization is to provide toys for children who are in need. Toys For Tots works to address and prevent specific problems faced by families and their supporting charity organizations by providing toys to children who would otherwise go without during a major religious holiday and provide toys throughout the calendar year to local emergency and social agencies to distribute to children during catastrophic circumstances.