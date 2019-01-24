Deadlines near for Dan Patch Awards banquet

The U.S. Harness Writers Association's (USHWA) annual Dan Patch Awards banquet on Sunday, Feb. 24, is nearing and if you are planning to attend the gala festivities that will honor the best harness racing equines and humans in the sport in 2018, room reservations at the luxurious host site of the Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando must be made by Saturday, Feb. 2. Rooms are nearly sold out so make sure you don't get shut out!

Rosen Shingle Creek hosted last year's Dan Patch Awards banquet for the first time and the weekend was such a resounding success it was an easy decision for USHWA to return in 2019. This year's banquet, which will be held in the Gaitlin B ballroom, gets underway with the Red Carpet at 6 p.m., with the awards ceremony starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Be on hand when the Pacer of the Year, Trotter of the Year and Horse of the Year are announced.

The USHWA rate for a standard room at Rosen Shingle Creek is $199 (plus tax). For a direct link to the Rosen Shingle Creek special page to make USHWA room reservations, please click here.

Tickets for the Dan Patch Awards banquet are $175, with a filet mignon dinner featured. Tickets can be ordered until Feb. 15 by contacting Judy Davis-Wilson at zoe8874@aol.com or 302-359-3630.

Remember, all attendees will receive a 10-percent discount at all of the hotel's restaurants, a 10-percent discount at the Spa at Shingle Creek, and a green fees discount at the Shingle Creek Golf Club.

There is still limited space available in the USHWA journal. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 1. To take out a congratulatory ad please contact Kim Rinker at trotrink@aol.com or 708-557-2790.

