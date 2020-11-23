Day At The Track

Dealt A Winner takes feature

02:24 PM 23 Nov 2020 NZDT
Dealt A Winner, Harness racing
Dealt A Winner pictured in a prior win
Lisa photo
CHESTER, Pa. — Veteran campaigner Dealt A Winner ($6.80) overcame a post eight dispatch and held his ground while under siege late to take Sunday's (Nov. 22) featured harness racing event at Harrah's Philadelphia, an $11,600 upper-level conditioned pace.

Dealt A Winner and driver Yannick Gingras were strung out a bit by 2-1 favorite Rock The Town (Anthony Napolitano) through a :27.3 first quarter, but cleared for sole control of the terms with well over a circuit to go. After pulling the half back a touch to :55.3, the 8-year-old Cam's Card Shark gelding capably held his ground to stave off a late push up the open stretch from runner-up Rock The Town, who only missed Dealt A Winner's 1:51.2 mile by a neck. Thatswhatisaid N (Daniel Dubé) sustained a first-over grind through the final three-eighths of the mile to finish third, missing by just a half length.

 
Ron Burke trains 27-time winner Dealt A Winner for the Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Larry Karr and Phil Collura. The win was his second in a row and his sixth of the season.

Todd McCarthy led all drivers with three wins on the 14-race program.

Racing returns to Harrah's Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 25), with a $2,769.87 carryover buoying the 20-cent Jackpot Hi-5 offered in the fifth race. Post time for the first of 14 races is 12:25 p.m. EST.
 
 
by James Witherite, Harrah's Philadelphia racing media
