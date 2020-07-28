Dean B Hanover & Island Beach Boy strike

MILTON, July 27, 2020 – Rookie pacing colts and geldings were on display Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park for the first harness racing leg of the Dream Maker Series.

The Dream Maker Series has annually been a launching pad to stardom for some of the sport’s top pacing colts and geldings. Last year’s series was an early season stop for several of this year’s top three-year-old pacers, including series-winner Capt Midnight and preliminary leg winners Allywag Hanover and Tall Dark Stranger (did not race in the final).

Betting Line colt Dean B Hanover took Monday’s first division impressively in 1:52.1. The Casie Coleman-Herlihy trainee and driver Travis Cullen shot out to the early-lead and let stablemate Beachhead overtake the top spot racing to the half, before powering by in the lane with a :26.3 final-quarter for a 2 ¾ length win.

Beachhead just held on for second over Ucanttouchthis, while Somewhereinverona was fourth.

Dean B Hanover is now two for two in his young career and does have plenty of expectations to live up to after being purchased for $340,000 as a yearling at Harrisburg. He is owned by Mac Nichol, John Liviakis and Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc.

A $2 win ticket on Dean B Hanover returned $5.70.

Island Beach Boy capitalized on a miscue by 1/5 favourite Linedrive Hanover to win the second division in 1:52.1.



Island Beach Boy --New Image Media photo

The early portion of the race saw Perfectboy Hanover cut an opening-quarter of :28. Keystone Catalyst looped to the top from second, but his lead was brief as Linedrive Hanover rushed third to first through a half of :56.

Linedrive Hanover paced a strong third-quarter of :27.3 to lead into the lane, but early in the stretch started to put in some awkward steps and made a break.

Island Beach Boy sat back fourth throughout and unleashed a good :27.3 final-quarter for driver Sylvain Filion to sweep by rivals and capture win by 2 ½ lengths. Keystone Catalyst finished second, while Perfectboy Hanover was third. Linedrive Hanover reset from the break to finish fourth.

Trained by Marcel Barrieau, Island Beach Boy was making the second start of his career on Monday. The son of Somebeachsomewhere finished second in his career debut to Dean B Hanover on July 13.

Island Beach Boy is owned by Ian Smith and Arnold Hagen. He paid $14.50 to win.

The second and final preliminary leg of the Dream Maker Series will take place next Monday (August 3). The $88,500 final will be contested on August 10.

Live racing continues Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The first leg of the Whenuwishuponastar Series headlines the action. Post time is 7 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

Woodbine Entertainment,