Dean B Hanover holds on in Dream Maker final

MILTON, ON - August 10, 2020 - Dean B Hanover found the line first in a wild harness racing finish to Monday evening's $88,500 Dream Maker Series Final at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

A field of nine two-year-old pacing colts and geldings clashed in the finale of the annual summer event. The Dream Maker has been the launching pad for many top pacing colts over the years.

Casie Coleman-Herlihy sent out a quartet of starters in Monday final, with $340,000 Harrisburg yearling purchase Dean B Hanover prevailing as the public's choice in 1:52.4.

Driver Jonathan Drury floated off the wings of the gate from post-eight and decided to glide on to the lead, clearing at about three-eighths from stablemate Captainofrocknroll and driver Bob McClure. 'Dean B' got sensible middle-half fractions, leading through markers of :56 and 1:24.3.

In the stretch, 'Dean B' was confronted by Captainofrocknroll and despite allowing the rival to get close, turned him aside with less than eighth remaining.

The backfield came to life in the final-quarter, as Island Beach Boy and Perfectboy Hanover charged home after sitting third and fourth-over, respectively, to cause the wild finish. Meanwhile, Ucanttouch and driver Paul MacDonell came off the rail from mid-pack at the top of the stretch and also unleashed a wicked final-quarter, coming right between rivals to force the wild finish along with the back-field closers.

The finish saw 'Dean B' hang on by a head over Ucanttouchthis, while Island Beach Boy and Perfectboy Hanover were beat only a neck to round out the Superfecta.

"I knew it was pretty close, I thought I maybe had them by a nose, but I wasn't 100 per cent sure," said Drury following the victory.. "He felt good getting out of there, but I was hoping I could maybe duck him somewhere in the middle and come with cover, but it wasn't looking like there was many spots and when I saw Casie's other horse (Captainofrocknroll) driving on to the front I figured I could keep coming and get there fairly easy."

Drury noted that Dean B Hanover has twice now waited on challengers before digging in.

"He did that in a qualifier where he felt like he was going to let one go by him and then he just stuck his nose out and kept on digging to the wire and then the same thing again tonight. I thought Bob (McClure) had a real good shot at going by me at the head of the lane, but he fought right to the wire."

A son of Betting Line, Dean B Hanover is owned by Mac Nichol, John Liviakis and Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. The expensive yearling purchase captured a first round division of the Dream Maker before skipping last week's second round. He is now three for three with $61,750 earned.

Dean B Hanover returned $5 for a $2 win ticket.

Live racing continues Tuesday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. The $80,500 Whenuwishuponastar Series final is the feature on an 11-race card. Post time is 7 p.m.