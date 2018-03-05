Dean Chapple wins Inverell Cup

Dean Chapple took a three wide route down the straight with Right On With It to win the Inverell Cup.

“He is our little favourite and he has done the job today,” Moonbi reinsman and trainer Dean Chapple remarked after the pertinently-named Right On With It took out the feature race at the Sunday’s Inverell harness racing meeting – the $10,000 TABCorp Inverell Cup.

Known around the stable as “Shorty”, the six-year-old Real Desire gelding notched up career win number 10 from 60 race starts.

“We brought him for not much money and the old owners have come back into the game and we have done it,” Chapple said.

“It was a good run and it was good to win the race – we got the big one.”

Commencing from the six barrier, off the second line, Right On With It landed three back on the inside running line while stablemate Certainlywillbe (Brad Elder) led the field. Last start winner Condafew (Stacey Weidemann) was poised in on the leaders back.

Chapple spoke of racing three back on the inside running line and of his chances in gaining a way out.

“I was worried as I knew Reciprocity would come around and put a bit of pepper into the race.

“When Condafew got in front of him (Reciprocity) it panned out good for us and it went our way,” he said.

Reciprocity (Mitch Faulkner), who commenced as race favourite, raced around the field from last to then to sit up outside race leader, Certainlywillbe, before leading the field into the home straight on the final occasion.

Right On With It gained a split before racing three wide down the home straight to come away for a 2.4 metre win over Condafew with Reciprocity 1.9 metres away third.

“He’s fast but he is weak at the same time and when it’s over its over,” Chapple said.

“I was just waiting for that winning post to come up.”

“But it panned it our great”

Chapple celebrated both a training and driving double after opening his account in the first race with Esspe Supreme who had an all the way win in the Inverell Vet Clinic Pace.

“I think he is a class horse and I think he is better with a sit but it panned out well today and he got the win,” he said.

“His owners have been patient as he is a nightmare horse but he got the win today.”

He will now head to the Armidale harness meeting on Sunday looking for a few more feature race wins.

By Julie Maughan

Reprinted with permission of The Northern Daily Leader