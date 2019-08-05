Dean Magee surpasses $30 million in purses

Columbus, MN - Running Aces recognized current leading Harness Racing driver Dean Magee on Saturday night (Aug 3) for his career accomplishment of $30 million in purse earnings.

The milestone was celebrated with the presentation of a banner in the winner's circle, after Dean piloted Contemporay Legend to victory in race three, for a new lifetime mark of 1:52.2 for the 5 year old Mystery Chase gelding for owner/trainer Mark Anderson.

That was the first of three wins on the program for Magee, affectionately known to family, friends and fans alike as "Bobcat". He currently stands atop all drivers at Running Aces as the leading driver of the season - with 12 wins separating him from his closest rival.

Magee has won 4,796 career races and appears on the board in the top three in over thirty-five percent of his trips to the gate.

The Wisconsin native has been plying his trade as a Sulky sport driver since 1981, and spent many years as a regular top reinsman on the Chicago Harness Racing circuit, amassing solid numbers year after year. His biggest year in the win column was 1990, that year he piloted 321 winners. In 2001, he posted his best seasonal purse earnings total of $1,814,082.

One of the biggest and most memorable wins of his driving career came in 2003, when he steered Yankee Cruiser to victory in the $1.5 million North America Cup at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Canada. The victory would serve as a tribute to the late Brian Pinske, who had been the trainer of Yankee Cruiser before his untimely death.

Dean has been a regular driver at Running Aces since the tracks opening in 2008, and is always among the top drivers every season. In the two previous seasons he has made a late run for the title, coming close both years but finishing second. This year he has dominated since week one, and continues to deliver solid wins night after night.

The track's all time leader Nick Roland currently sits second, and defending champ from the past two years Steve Wiseman sits third, but as the 2019 season heads for the far turn, they've got alot of ground to make up to try and catch the "bobcat".

Live Racing continues three nights per week at Running Aces, Saturday and Sunday at 6 pm and Tuesday at 7 pm central. The Sunday (Aug 4) program features a Pick-5 Jackpot carryover of $5,016.65.