Dear Auckland Trotting Club Members

It is my great pleasure to announce that our entire development of 246 apartments (Stages 1 & 2) has officially sold out.

Since launching in 2015 our development has been seen as one of the city’s largest brownfield developments and has been dubbed Auckland’s fastest selling project of its size.

The success of the development was confirmed in a recent Colliers International residential project survey which assessed 27 ‘off the plan’ projects across Auckland (competitors and Colliers projects) for the first six months of last year.

The Colliers survey revealed that during that period Alexandra Park was number one across several categories including ‘total sales volume’ and ‘total sales value’ beating all other individual CBD, city and fringe projects. At the same time, Alexandra Park took out the top spot for ‘market share’ and ‘total sales by location’ when compared to all other fringe projects.

Will Coates, Projects Manager in Residential Projects Marketing at Colliers International publicly declared that Alexandra Park has well and truly broken a historic mould.