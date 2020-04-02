Death of Alta Christiano a tragedy

The death of the New Zealand bred harness racing stallion Alta Christiano was an immense blow to the Australian breeding industry.

Alta Christiano died as the result of a colic attack at Tipperary Equine stud, Young (NSW) last weekend.

The top pacer and sire had just completed his busiest ever season, covering in excess of 160 mares.

“We had already received advanced bookings for 40 mares for next season,” Tipperary Equine studmaster Luke Primmer said.

In a career interrupted by injury, Alta Christian won 13 of his 18 starts and $309,163 in stakes.

He won four races at two years, including the NZ Kindergarten Stakes and NZ Yearling Sales Graduate at Addington.

Among his three wins as a three-year-old were the $200,000 WA Derby and the Western Gateway in a track record 1:55.4 for 2130 metres.

Alta Christiano won six of his seven starts at four including The Johnson, a Listed race.

From his first crop he produced the talented Im Sir Blake, winner of the Northern Region Championship in Victoria and Mildura Guineas, the WA Country Derby winner Fake News and While They Pray (11 wins).

Alta Christiano’s second crop now racing as three-year-olds includes the Battle of Bunbury winner Al Guerrero and Will The Wizard (Queensland Breeders Classic 2YO), while among his current batch of two-year-olds is the Western Crown winner Mighty Ronaldo.

He has sired 48 individual winners from 66 starters and they have amassed $1.17 million. In the current season he has left 40 winners to date.