Debut winner was Magg-nificent!

Euroa-based harness racing trainer-driver Cameron Maggs produced a nice winner on debut at Shepparton last Friday - and punters didn't let it get under their guard.

Four-year-old mare Maddielea ( Auckland Reactor -Allison June ( Major In Art ) was heavily supported into favoritism on fixed odds and the issue was never in doubt.

Maggs sent Maddielea to the head of affairs in the $7000 Alabar Pace for C0 only pacers and looked to have things well under control from that point. The first split was 28.2, followed by a 31.4, and then the mare was allowed to stretch out in 28.3 and 29.6 to win by 15 metres in a sharp 1.57-5.

Despite not being sighted at the trials for some time, the course commentator Brendan Delaney advised shortly before the start that the fixed odds that had been put up regarding Maddielea had been knocked down from $19 to $4. Betting then tightened to $3.50 and $3.20, with the eventual starting price $3.50.

"The winner landed some big bets, and someone has their pockets full for the weekend, you would think!" Delaney quipped after the race.

To watch the video replay of this race click here.

Maddielea certainly looks a horse destined for a bright future and is expected to make it two wins in under a week as she has come up the top selection at Shepparton this Wednesday afternoon in the CO-C1 mares' event.

The daughter of Auckland Reactor , who continues to stamp his mark as a quality sire, goes about her business in trade-like fashion. With a nice gait, she has some of her dad's renowned grit as well.

Maddielea, raced by P.L and S.L Maggs, was bred by her trainer Cameron Maggs.

She is out of an unraced mare in Allison June ( Major In Art -Miss Nightowl ( Our Sir Vancelot ). The recent winner also has a three-year-old full brother, yet to be named.

Miss Nightowl was only lightly raced with four wins and seven placings from 26 starts for earnings of $14,480. The mare was successful for Maggs at Wagga and Echuca, while Nathan Jack was the winning driver at Bendigo and Mildura.

It was also a very good outcome for connections who also took home a lucrative first win VicBred bonus.

