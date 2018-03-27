Hi-5 pays $56,270 - Pompano Feature

Pompano Beach, FL...March 26, 2018...The McNichol-Santeramo team clicked again on Sunday night at Pompano Park as the McNichol trained-Santeramo driven Dee's Rocketman took the $15,000 Open I Handicap Pace at the South Florida harness racing oval with the same duo capturing the $13,200 Open II with Team Captain.

Dee's Rocketman, the six year-old Rock N Roll Heaven ridgeling, stayed out of the fierce early war between American Hustle and Panocchio and then circled the field from last in the final three-eighths of the mile to score in 1:51.1.

His margin was 1 1/4 lengths on the wire over a very game American Hustle, handled by Bryce Fenn, with Hollywood Sign A, with Matt Krueger in his sulky, finishing third with Drachan Hanover fourth. Panocchio could only manage the nickel in this classy quintet after the American Hustle-Panocchio duel through fractions of :27 and :55.

The winner, meanwhile, bided his time at the back of the pack before launching his bid on the backside, reaching fourth around the final bend and second, just a length back, turning for home.

After the race, trainer MIckey McNichol said, "he continues to be very sharp now and he's a fighter. Once you ask him, he never refuses. He's just that kind of horse. He may not win every week, but he sure gives it all."

When asked if he gave driver Santeramo any instructions, McNichol said, "If I thought I had to give Andy any instructions, I would have driven him myself. He gets along with him perfectly, so why mess with success."

In a retort, Santeramo said, "Believe me, Mickey has done a remarkable job. All I did was compliment him on the racetrack in 1:51 and a piece after all the work he did in an entire week! Unlike last week, when they crawled to the half, they were battling pretty good up front so I was pretty confident when I asked my horse on the backside.

Owned by Joseph Martinelli, Sr., Dee's Rocketman now has banked over the $50,000 for this season--$50,985--on the strength of a 7-1-0 scorecard in 11 starts. That total is more than double his entire bounty earned for the 2017 season.

Off at 4 to 5 on the tote-board, Dee's Rocketman paid $3.80 to his multitude of faithful.

Team Captain, also owned by Martinelli, annexed the $13,200 Open II Pace in 1:53.1 for team Santeramo-McNichol by saving ground all the way before slipping through along the pylons late to score a photo finish win over Annihilator (Matt Krueger) and Kotare Yael N (Corey Braden), who tied for second. Dakota Jack closed fastest of all to finish fourth while Four Socks picked up the minor award.

In that event, Kotare Yael N took command at the word "go" with Team Captain away alertly through an opener of :27.4. Kotare Yael N had the brakes on during the second panel for a while and reached the half in a "leisurely" :58 with Fritzie Pic Up Man on the attack. On the backside, the war heated up with Kotare Yael N on a :27 third quarter mission to repel Fritzie Pick Up Man with Team Captain sitting chilly along the pylons.

In the lane, a seam opened up and Team Captain slipped on through to earn the nod.

Team Captain, a six year-old gelded son of Cam's Card Shark , won for the fourth time this semester in 10 starts, pushing his seasonal bankroll to $20,280. Off as the sixth choice at 7 to 1, Team Captain paid $17.40 to win.

In other Sunday night happenings, when Im An Art Major (Dave Ingraham) took the final race of the program as the 3 to 1 second choice, it triggered a 1-10-2-7-6 Super Hi-5 payoff of $56,270.40 for the 20 cent ticket.

Hillybilly (36 to 1) finished second while Art Again 14 to 1 was third, The catamount Kid (48 to 1) finished fourth with Respectable Dream (1 to 2) fifth.

Also, a tribute was given to the game trotter Adenium, who was retired from the wars of racing after his recent victory at Pompano Park.

The banana munching 12 year-old gelded son of Revenue S won 33 times during his 10 year career measuring 227 starts with more than half of his wins at the South Florida oval, including several wins in the Open Class.

Owned and trained by Dale Gilmour, Adenium took a mark of 1:54.1 as a seven year-old in route to lifetime earnings of $257,405.

Racing continues on Monday night with a very competitive nine race card featuring a $10,000 Guaranteed Pool in the Pick-4 covering races six through nine.

by John Berry for Pompano Park