Defi de Retz victorious in GNT

09:06 AM 20 Oct 2019 NZDT
Defi de Retz was untouchable in the race
LeTrot photo
Defi de Retz (6m First de Retz-Nouvelle d’Atout) took this 11th leg of the Grand National de Trot at Feurs (Gr. III, purse 85,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap), reined by Alexandre Abrivard for harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Ottavia Roffi-Urano.
 
This was his 12 th career victory for 264,480€ in life earnings. Second was Cocktail Desbois (7g Coktail Jet-Queen Goulette) with Eric Raffin up for trainer J-M Baudouin. Third home was Eclat de Gloire (5g Tiego d’Etang-Vive Fee) handled by his trainer Loris Garcia.

 

Thomas H. Hicks


 

