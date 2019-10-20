Defi de Retz victorious in GNT

Defi de Retz (6m First de Retz -Nouvelle d’Atout) took this 11th leg of the Grand National de Trot at Feurs (Gr. III, purse 85,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap), reined by Alexandre Abrivard for harness racing trainer Jean Michel Bazire and breeder/owner Ottavia Roffi-Urano.

This was his 12 th career victory for 264,480€ in life earnings. Second was Cocktail Desbois (7g Coktail Jet -Queen Goulette) with Eric Raffin up for trainer J-M Baudouin. Third home was Eclat de Gloire (5g Tiego d’Etang -Vive Fee) handled by his trainer Loris Garcia.

Thomas H. Hicks




