Day At The Track

€50,000 Prix Titan at Vincennes

07:30 AM 12 Nov 2017 NZDT
The Grand Prix de Bretagne, harness racing
The Grand Prix de Bretagne

November 10, 2017 - 6.9/1 Defides Pistes (4g Neutron du Cebe-Ombre des Pistes) held on for victory in Friday evening’s harness racing Prix Titan (monte, purse €50,000, 14 starters) clocked in 1.14.1kr and with Adrien Lamy in the irons. Andre Melosi is breeder/owner. 5.7/1 Diktat du Start (4g Quaker Jet) rallied strongly for second with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Philippe Daugeard and third went to 28.2/1 Diego de Retz (4g First de Retz) for P.Ph. Ploquin.

The day’s Quinte+ event was at Vincennes and that result lit up the payoff board. 8.6/1 Bahamas Quick (6f Pim Quick-Kouriakine) scored for Franck Nivard, trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie Quick Star, the breeder/owner. 33.1/1 Bahia Somolli (6f Millenium Wood-Italia Somolli) was second and 20.2/1 Balla du Vivier (6f Korean-Naa du Vivier) took third. 46.7/1 Brihana and 58/1 Bridget Landemer completed and top five and complete a big time score for exact order ticket pickers.

Next week starts the Epiqe Series that leads to the Prix d’Amerique.

The kickoff is the Grand Prix de Bretagne that typically draws many of the best Amerique potential participants.

Thomas H. Hicks              

 

 

 

Enoch shrugs off layoff, wins $20,000 feature
12-Nov-2017 11:11 AM NZDT
Bongiorno seeks Open with Georgie's Pockets
12-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Empire Earl N is best in Batavia Open
11-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Hot streak continues for Truth And Liberty
11-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Newborn Sassy takes $50,000 Open
11-Nov-2017 16:11 PM NZDT
Final day of Mixed Sale at Harrisburg
11-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
Do you know these horses? Please help!
11-Nov-2017 14:11 PM NZDT
