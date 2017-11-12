€50,000 Prix Titan at Vincennes

November 10, 2017 - 6.9/1 Defides Pistes (4g Neutron du Cebe -Ombre des Pistes) held on for victory in Friday evening’s harness racing Prix Titan (monte, purse €50,000, 14 starters) clocked in 1.14.1kr and with Adrien Lamy in the irons. Andre Melosi is breeder/owner. 5.7/1 Diktat du Start (4g Quaker Jet ) rallied strongly for second with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Philippe Daugeard and third went to 28.2/1 Diego de Retz (4g First de Retz ) for P.Ph. Ploquin.

The day’s Quinte+ event was at Vincennes and that result lit up the payoff board. 8.6/1 Bahamas Quick (6f Pim Quick -Kouriakine) scored for Franck Nivard, trainer Franck Leblanc and Ecurie Quick Star, the breeder/owner. 33.1/1 Bahia Somolli (6f Millenium Wood -Italia Somolli) was second and 20.2/1 Balla du Vivier (6f Korean -Naa du Vivier) took third. 46.7/1 Brihana and 58/1 Bridget Landemer completed and top five and complete a big time score for exact order ticket pickers.

Next week starts the Epiqe Series that leads to the Prix d’Amerique.

The kickoff is the Grand Prix de Bretagne that typically draws many of the best Amerique potential participants.

Thomas H. Hicks