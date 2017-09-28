Deja Vu Blue completes sweep of Eliminations

HARRINGTON, Del. - Four $20,000 divisions for the second leg of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) for harness racing 2-year-old trotters went post ward Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

On a night where there were many short fields due to 14 scratches on the program, Bobby Myers' Brother Kenny ($6, Jon Roberts) prevailed in the first DSBF division for colts and geldings with a 2:03.2 win over Super Fly. The Anders Bluestone gelding was second in his elimination last week.

Deja Vu Blue ($2.20, Ross Wolfenden) completed a sweep of his eliminations, with a 2:02.2 win in his split for colts and geldings over Uptown Spunk and Star Sapphire. Recently acquired for trainer/co-owner Dylan Davis and partners Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro and Mike Casalino Jr., the Anders Bluestone colt is 2-for-2 lifetime.

Chambers Racing, Cinbrew Ent Llc,and Bjcm Inc.'s Vandalous ($4, Russ Foster) was a 2:05.4 winner in the final DSBF filly division over Whoa Winna Now and Ms Smash. The daughter of JM Vangogh won both of her eliminations for trainer Nick Callahan.

Andrew Glassmyer's Bosston Cruiser ($2.10, Roberts) remained unbeaten in the remaining division for male trotters with a blowout win in 2:04 over Sky Marshal and Camp Rehoboth. The Don Boss Vita gelding is 3-for-3 in his young career for his owner/trainer.

In the $15,000 Open Trot, Mike Casalino and Davis' Theresademoninme ($3.60, Roberts) was a 1:55.4 winner over Awsome Valley and Royal Becca J.

Roberts and Wolfenden each had four wins on the program.

All four $100,000 DSBF final events will be contested on Wednesday October 4.

Matthew Sparacino