Delaware awards and recognitions

Dover, DE - On Friday, January 11 The Delaware Standardbred Owners Association (DSOA) held their 22nd Annual Harness Racing Awards Dinner.

On this evening the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund Champions were also honored, along with some other awards deserving recognition.

The awards were emceed by Heather Vitale and Bill Ellis.

In the beginning of the evening, a special tribute video was also played to honor the memory of Hall of Famer and Dover Downs Publicity Director Marv Bachrad, who recently passed away.

A highlights video from the DSOA-produced Post Time Show, which airs on the local CBS affiliate, was also shown before the awards were given out.

There were seven DSOA scholarships awarded totaling $7,000 dollars.

The winners of those scholarships were Lena Berry, Sydney Botsch, Amanda Bowman, Camryn Dennis, Brendan Gray, Alleigh Townsend and Riley Wolfenden.

Several legislators came out to celebrate our Standardbred industry's stars on this evening including:

Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor. Bethany Hall-Long, Senator Trey Paradee, Senator Dave Wilson, Representative Gerald Brady, Representative Ruth Briggs-King, Rep Ron Gray, Representative John Kowalko, Representative Shannon Morris, Representative Charles Postles, Representative Mike Ramone, Rep Lyndon Yearick and retired Senator Nancy Cook.

The DSOA Directors are President Andy Markano, 1st Vice President Brenda Bramble, 2nd Vice President George Dennis, Treasurer Frank Deliberti, Secretary Frannie West, Richard Ashley, Jim King Jr., Vic Kirby, Charles Marsh, George Teague Jr., Valerie Warnick & Ross Wolfenden.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Delaware Harness Racing Commission and Delaware Department of Agriculture including: Chairwoman Beth Ann Steele, Commissioner George Statts, Commissioner Pat Wagner, Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger and Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse.



The following is a list of award winners from the evening:



HARRINGTON RACEWAY AWARDS

Claimer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - AUNT BETTY

Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray



Trotter of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - MURMUR HANOVER

Owner: Zippett Racing Stable - Trainer: Jay Gannon



Pacer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - FOOLISH HEART

Owner: Tom Lazzaro & Brit Evans - Trainer: Dylan Davis



DOVER DOWNS AWARDS

Claimer of the Meet at Dover Downs - MISTER VIRGIN

Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray



Trotter of the Meet at Dover Downs - THERESADEMONINME

Owner: Michael Casalino & Dylan Davis - Trainer: Dylan Davis



Pacer of the Meet at Dover Downs - BODEGA BAY

Owner & Trainer: Gary Ewing



Special Recognition Award- LATHER UP

The Delaware-owned and trained three-year-old pacer had and incredible year including a win in the North America Cup.

Owned by Gary & Barbara Isles - Trained by Clyde Francis

Driven by Montrell Teague



Special Recognition Award - SHARTIN N

The Dan Patch Award winner, became the first pacing mare in history to win a million dollars and is First State trained and co-owned.

Owned by Rich Poillucci & Jo Ann Looney-King - Trained by Jim King Jr.

Driven by Tim Tetrick



President's Special Appreciation Award - DE SEC. OF FINANCE RICK GEISENBERGER The Delaware Secretary of Finance is a huge supporter of the business and an important part of our Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund program.



James T. Case Jr. Horizon Award - JOE COLUMBO

The award is presented to a young horseperson who is a rising star on our Delaware circuit.



The Delaware Standardbred Breeeders Fund Awards were also given out on this evening.

The list of winners are as follows:



Two-Year-Old Filly Trotter - DISCO SOLIEL

Breeder & Owner: Rod Allen

Trainer: Rod Allen & Carlo Poliseno

Driver: Rod Allen



Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer - THE LADY SHERIFF

Breeder: George Teague Jr. & K&R Racing

Owner: George Teague Jr., K&R Racing & Montrell Teague

Trainer: Clyde Francis

Driver: Montrell Teague



Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Trotter - EMBRACE THE GRIND

Breeder: Leigh & Tyler Raymer

Owner & Trainer: Bobby Glassmeyer

Driver: Jon Roberts



Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer - CHILLAXIN AWAY

Breeder & Owner: Jo Ann Looney-King

Trainer: Jim King Jr.

Driver: Vic Kirby & Tim Tetrick



Three-Year-Old Filly Trotter - STAR SAPPHIRE

Breeder Serendipity Stable

Owner: Shirley Shand

Trainer: Tui Stone

Driver: Russell Foster



Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer - GO SANDY GO

Breeder: Brent Outten & Green Racing

Owner: Richard Lombardo, Brent Outten & Green Racing

Trainer: Josh Green Driver: Jason Green



Three-Year-Old Colt Trotter - SUPER FLY

Breeder: Marvin & David Meyer

Owner: Stacy Johnson-Stafford, Leigh Raymer & StephenMoss

Trainer & Driver: Art Stafford Jr.



Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer - SLICK TONY

Breeder, Owner & Trainer: George Leager

Driver: Russell Foster



Pacing Broodmare Of The Year - QUEEN KATHY

Owner: George Leager

Dam of DSBF Champ Slick Tony



Trotting Broodmare Of The Year - MLT FEDS

Owner: Ronald Whitehouse

Dam of Super Fly & Spunky MLT



Delaware Standardbred Owners Association.