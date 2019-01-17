Day At The Track

Delaware awards and recognitions

06:13 AM 17 Jan 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Shartin cover of DSOA Awards program
Shartin cover of DSOA Awards program
Norm Files Photo
Dover, DE - On Friday, January 11 The Delaware Standardbred Owners Association (DSOA) held their 22nd Annual Harness Racing Awards Dinner.
 
On this evening the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund Champions were also honored, along with some other awards deserving recognition.

The awards were emceed by Heather Vitale and Bill Ellis.

In the beginning of the evening, a special tribute video was also played to honor the memory of Hall of Famer and Dover Downs Publicity Director Marv Bachrad, who recently passed away.

A highlights video from the DSOA-produced Post Time Show, which airs on the local CBS affiliate, was also shown before the awards were given out.

There were seven DSOA scholarships awarded totaling $7,000 dollars.

The winners of those scholarships were Lena Berry, Sydney Botsch, Amanda Bowman, Camryn Dennis, Brendan Gray, Alleigh Townsend and Riley Wolfenden.

Several legislators came out to celebrate our Standardbred industry's stars on this evening including:

Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor. Bethany Hall-Long, Senator Trey Paradee, Senator Dave Wilson, Representative Gerald Brady, Representative Ruth Briggs-King, Rep Ron Gray, Representative John Kowalko, Representative Shannon Morris, Representative Charles Postles, Representative Mike Ramone, Rep Lyndon Yearick and retired Senator Nancy Cook.

The DSOA Directors are President Andy Markano, 1st Vice President Brenda Bramble, 2nd Vice President George Dennis, Treasurer Frank Deliberti, Secretary Frannie West, Richard Ashley, Jim King Jr., Vic Kirby, Charles Marsh, George Teague Jr., Valerie Warnick & Ross Wolfenden.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Delaware Harness Racing Commission and Delaware Department of Agriculture including: Chairwoman Beth Ann Steele, Commissioner George Statts, Commissioner Pat Wagner, Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger and Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse.

The following is a list of award winners from the evening:

HARRINGTON RACEWAY AWARDS

Claimer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway -AUNT BETTY
Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray

Trotter of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - MURMUR HANOVER
Owner: Zippett Racing Stable - Trainer: Jay Gannon

Pacer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - FOOLISH HEART
Owner: Tom Lazzaro & Brit Evans - Trainer: Dylan Davis

DOVER DOWNS AWARDS

Claimer of the Meet at Dover Downs - MISTER VIRGIN
Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray

Trotter of the Meet at Dover Downs - THERESADEMONINME
Owner: Michael Casalino & Dylan Davis - Trainer: Dylan Davis

Pacer of the Meet at Dover Downs - BODEGA BAY
Owner & Trainer: Gary Ewing

Special Recognition Award- LATHER UP
The Delaware-owned and trained three-year-old pacer had and incredible year including a win in the North America Cup.
Owned by Gary & Barbara Isles - Trained by Clyde Francis
Driven by Montrell Teague

Special Recognition Award - SHARTIN N
The Dan Patch Award winner, became the first pacing mare in history to win a million dollars and is First State trained and co-owned.
Owned by Rich Poillucci & Jo Ann Looney-King - Trained by Jim King Jr.
Driven by Tim Tetrick

President's Special Appreciation Award - DE SEC. OF FINANCE RICK GEISENBERGER The Delaware Secretary of Finance is a huge supporter of the business and an important part of our Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund program.

James T. Case Jr. Horizon Award - JOE COLUMBO
The award is presented to a young horseperson who is a rising star on our Delaware circuit.

The Delaware Standardbred Breeeders Fund Awards were also given out on this evening.
The list of winners are as follows:

Two-Year-Old Filly Trotter - DISCO SOLIEL
Breeder & Owner: Rod Allen
Trainer: Rod Allen & Carlo Poliseno
Driver: Rod Allen

Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer - THE LADY SHERIFF
Breeder: George Teague Jr. & K&R Racing
Owner: George Teague Jr., K&R Racing & Montrell Teague
Trainer: Clyde Francis
Driver: Montrell Teague

Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Trotter - EMBRACE THE GRIND
Breeder: Leigh & Tyler Raymer
Owner & Trainer: Bobby Glassmeyer
Driver: Jon Roberts

Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer - CHILLAXIN AWAY
Breeder & Owner: Jo Ann Looney-King
Trainer: Jim King Jr.
Driver: Vic Kirby & Tim Tetrick

Three-Year-Old Filly Trotter - STAR SAPPHIRE
Breeder Serendipity Stable
Owner: Shirley Shand
Trainer: Tui Stone
Driver: Russell Foster

Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer - GO SANDY GO
Breeder: Brent Outten & Green Racing
Owner: Richard Lombardo, Brent Outten & Green Racing
Trainer: Josh Green Driver: Jason Green

Three-Year-Old Colt Trotter - SUPER FLY
Breeder: Marvin & David Meyer
Owner: Stacy Johnson-Stafford, Leigh Raymer & StephenMoss
Trainer & Driver: Art Stafford Jr.

Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer - SLICK TONY
Breeder, Owner & Trainer: George Leager
Driver: Russell Foster

Pacing Broodmare Of The Year - QUEEN KATHY
Owner: George Leager
Dam of DSBF Champ Slick Tony

Trotting Broodmare Of The Year - MLT FEDS
Owner: Ronald Whitehouse
Dam of Super Fly & Spunky MLT


Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Bud Hatfield feels like a kid again
17-Jan-2019 10:01 AM NZDT
Delaware awards and recognitions
17-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway set for opener
17-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Meadowlands chili cook off Saturday
16-Jan-2019 23:01 PM NZDT
Melander credits rise to good team
16-Jan-2019 06:01 AM NZDT
Qualifier for WHHC
16-Jan-2019 05:01 AM NZDT
Meadowlands announces 2019 Stakes
16-Jan-2019 01:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News