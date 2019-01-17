Delaware awards and recognitions

The awards were emceed by Heather Vitale and Bill Ellis.
In the beginning of the evening, a special tribute video was also played to honor the memory of Hall of Famer and Dover Downs Publicity Director Marv Bachrad, who recently passed away.
A highlights video from the DSOA-produced Post Time Show, which airs on the local CBS affiliate, was also shown before the awards were given out.
There were seven DSOA scholarships awarded totaling $7,000 dollars.
The winners of those scholarships were Lena Berry, Sydney Botsch, Amanda Bowman, Camryn Dennis, Brendan Gray, Alleigh Townsend and Riley Wolfenden.
Several legislators came out to celebrate our Standardbred industry's stars on this evening including:
Governor John Carney, Lt. Governor. Bethany Hall-Long, Senator Trey Paradee, Senator Dave Wilson, Representative Gerald Brady, Representative Ruth Briggs-King, Rep Ron Gray, Representative John Kowalko, Representative Shannon Morris, Representative Charles Postles, Representative Mike Ramone, Rep Lyndon Yearick and retired Senator Nancy Cook.
The DSOA Directors are President Andy Markano, 1st Vice President Brenda Bramble, 2nd Vice President George Dennis, Treasurer Frank Deliberti, Secretary Frannie West, Richard Ashley, Jim King Jr., Vic Kirby, Charles Marsh, George Teague Jr., Valerie Warnick & Ross Wolfenden.
Also in attendance were representatives of the Delaware Harness Racing Commission and Delaware Department of Agriculture including: Chairwoman Beth Ann Steele, Commissioner George Statts, Commissioner Pat Wagner, Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger and Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse.
The following is a list of award winners from the evening:
HARRINGTON RACEWAY AWARDS
Claimer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway -AUNT BETTY
Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray
Trotter of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - MURMUR HANOVER
Owner: Zippett Racing Stable - Trainer: Jay Gannon
Pacer of the Meet at Harrington Raceway - FOOLISH HEART
Owner: Tom Lazzaro & Brit Evans - Trainer: Dylan Davis
DOVER DOWNS AWARDS
Claimer of the Meet at Dover Downs - MISTER VIRGIN
Owner: Ron Davis - Trainer: Brooks Gray
Trotter of the Meet at Dover Downs - THERESADEMONINME
Owner: Michael Casalino & Dylan Davis - Trainer: Dylan Davis
Pacer of the Meet at Dover Downs - BODEGA BAY
Owner & Trainer: Gary Ewing
Special Recognition Award- LATHER UP
The Delaware-owned and trained three-year-old pacer had and incredible year including a win in the North America Cup.
Owned by Gary & Barbara Isles - Trained by Clyde Francis
Driven by Montrell Teague
Special Recognition Award - SHARTIN N
The Dan Patch Award winner, became the first pacing mare in history to win a million dollars and is First State trained and co-owned.
Owned by Rich Poillucci & Jo Ann Looney-King - Trained by Jim King Jr.
Driven by Tim Tetrick
President's Special Appreciation Award - DE SEC. OF FINANCE RICK GEISENBERGER The Delaware Secretary of Finance is a huge supporter of the business and an important part of our Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund program.
James T. Case Jr. Horizon Award - JOE COLUMBO
The award is presented to a young horseperson who is a rising star on our Delaware circuit.
The Delaware Standardbred Breeeders Fund Awards were also given out on this evening.
The list of winners are as follows:
Two-Year-Old Filly Trotter - DISCO SOLIEL
Breeder & Owner: Rod Allen
Trainer: Rod Allen & Carlo Poliseno
Driver: Rod Allen
Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer - THE LADY SHERIFF
Breeder: George Teague Jr. & K&R Racing
Owner: George Teague Jr., K&R Racing & Montrell Teague
Trainer: Clyde Francis
Driver: Montrell Teague
Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Trotter - EMBRACE THE GRIND
Breeder: Leigh & Tyler Raymer
Owner & Trainer: Bobby Glassmeyer
Driver: Jon Roberts
Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer - CHILLAXIN AWAY
Breeder & Owner: Jo Ann Looney-King
Trainer: Jim King Jr.
Driver: Vic Kirby & Tim Tetrick
Three-Year-Old Filly Trotter - STAR SAPPHIRE
Breeder Serendipity Stable
Owner: Shirley Shand
Trainer: Tui Stone
Driver: Russell Foster
Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer - GO SANDY GO
Breeder: Brent Outten & Green Racing
Owner: Richard Lombardo, Brent Outten & Green Racing
Trainer: Josh Green Driver: Jason Green
Three-Year-Old Colt Trotter - SUPER FLY
Breeder: Marvin & David Meyer
Owner: Stacy Johnson-Stafford, Leigh Raymer & StephenMoss
Trainer & Driver: Art Stafford Jr.
Three-Year-Old Colt Pacer - SLICK TONY
Breeder, Owner & Trainer: George Leager
Driver: Russell Foster
Pacing Broodmare Of The Year - QUEEN KATHY
Owner: George Leager
Dam of DSBF Champ Slick Tony
Trotting Broodmare Of The Year - MLT FEDS
Owner: Ronald Whitehouse
Dam of Super Fly & Spunky MLT