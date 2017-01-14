Delaware honors it's best for 2016

DOVER, Del. ---- Some 300 horsemen, legislators, including the newly elected governor of Delaware John Carney and friends of harness racing turned out for the 19th annual Delaware Standardbred Owners Association (DSOA) Awards-Dinner at the Modern Maturity Center, in Dover, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Preceded by the annual DSOA mid-day meeting, festivities began with an early evening cocktail hour, Again this year, Mistress of Ceremony Heather Moffett presented a colorful, fun-filled video of high spots of her weekly Post Parade programs seen during the year Sundays and rebroadcast Mondays on WBOC TV. During this year's review of the highlights of the 2016 racing season featuring top horses of the Dover Downs and the Harrington Raceway meets. The banquet also featured a silent auction to benefit Horse Lovers United, Inc., a Not-for Profit organization which provides a residence and care for retired horses.

In addition to leading horsemen and friends in attendance at the banquet were many of Delaware's top legislative executives. The list included Governor-elect John Carney; Lt. Governor-elect Bethan Hall-Long; Delaware State Senator Gary Simpson and State Legislative Representatives Gerald Brady, William Carson, Ronald Gray, Harvey Kenton, John Kowlaka, Bobby Outten, Trey Paradee, Charles Postles, Dave Wilson and Lyndon Yearick.

Among the attendees were Delaware Harness Racing Commission Executive Director Mark Davis; Judy Davis-Wilson, Executive Administrator Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund; Michael Scuse, Acting Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture; Commission Chair Beth Steele. Also present were USTA District -11 Directors, Dr.William Moffett (chairman) Russell MacKinnon and John Hensley, Harness Horse International president Tom Luchento and the DSOA board of directors - president Andy Markano, Brenda Bramble, 1st vice president, George Dennis, Frank Deliberti, treasurer, Frances West, secretary and Sal DiMario, executive director. DSOA directors include, Victor Kirby, Russell MacKinnon, Dr. William Moffett, 2nd vice president, Presley Moore, treasurer, Frances West, secretary and George Teague, Jr., Max Walton and Valerie Warnick, Sal DiMario, DSOA Executive Director and his office staff Denise Rothermel and Lisa Pearson along with Daniel Camac. Ralph Holloway and Presley Moore, all directors emeritus.

Also among the dignitaries were members of the media, Harry Farrow, former owner, publisher, writer of the Harrington Journal newspaper.

DSOA 2015-16 award winners:

The 5th annual James T. Case Jr. DSOA Horizon Award (to a horseman making outstanding progress during year) was presented to Russell Foster, one of the sport's rising stars.

A DSOA Special Appreciation Award presented to Delaware Senate Minority Leader, senator Gary F. Simpson

DSOA Special Recognition Award: George Teague Jr, Inc. and Teague Racing Partnership LLC's Wiggle It Jiggleit, trained by Clyde Francis, driven by Montrell Teague and caretaker Mike Tyson.

Another DSOA Special Recognition Award: Frank Chick's Roaring To Go, owner Frank Chick, trainer Kevin Lare.

Again this year, there were six James T. Case Jr. $1,000 Scholarships awarded, in memory of the longtime DSOA President.

2016 DSOA Horses Honored:

Dover Downs

Horse of the Meet- Leah and Darrell Lewis' Northern Rocknroll, trained by Darrell Lewis

Trotter of the Meet-Michael Casalino Jr.'s Tough Mac, trained by Dylan Davis

Claimer of the Meet- Thomas Lazzaro's Rocknroll Jewell, trained by Dylan Davis

Harrington Raceway

Horse of the Meet - JoAnn Looney-King's Purrfect Bags, trained by Jim King Jr.

Trotter of the Meet - James Moore III's Royal Becca J, trained by Jack Parker Jr.

Claimer of the Meet - Elizabeth Brittingham's Sir Jonathan Z Tam, trained by Don Brittingham

2-Year-Olds: Trotters, (filly) Luv Is Blind (colt) Master Clave; Pacers - Henry The Dragon (colt); (filly)Logan's Girl

3-Year-Olds: Trotters, (filly) Epic Smash (colt) Seafood Scrappy; Pacers - (filly) Apple Bottom Jeans (colt),Next Success

Broodmares of the Year: Quick Question, Pacing Mare; Giant Smash, Trotting Mare

A highly successful silent auction of harness memorabilia to benefit Horse Lovers United under the supervision of its founder, Lorraine Truitt, was supported for the care for horses whose racing careers had ended.

2016 Special Recognition Award to Wiggle It Jiggleit (The People's Horse)

And pacer Roaring To Go

Again this year a handsome-colored booklet containing all awards winning horses and owners was given to all attendees.

Following award presentations - Mike Hines and The Look, provided musical entertainment.