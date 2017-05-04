Deliciouslynaughty keeps on rolling

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- Deliciouslynaughty just keeps piling up the harness racing honors. After tying the track record for aged mare pacers at Buffalo Raceway last week in 1:54.2,, Deliciouslynaughty added the Claiming Championship Series title to her resume on Wednesday night (May 3) with a head victory over stablemate Quicksilvercandy A in 1:56.3 in the $8,000-$12,500 level that carried a purse of $16,500.

In the other division for the pacing mares, Helena's Hope captured the $4,000-$6,000 bracket worth $11,500 by beating Thats My Dream by 2-3/4 lengths in a seasonal best 1:56.2.

Deliciouslynaughty (Larry Stalbaum) had a brief tussle with Quicksilvercandy A (Drew Monti) to the quarter pole but was able to take command and set the splits of 29.0, 58.3 and 1:28.1.

Turning for home, Deliciouslynaughty ($2.10) was able to hold back the late surge of Quicksilvercandy A while Bettor's Night took the show position.

Owned by Stalbaum and trained by Kim Asher, the 10-year-old Deliciouslynaughty has won seven times in 17 attempts this season, putting $43,856 in the bank and has cashed $457,401 lifetime.

The complexion of the second classification was changed due to the scratches of Moccasin Blue Chip and Babe's Chip.

Now down to a field six with five betting interests, Amoreuble Hanover was able to set the fractions with times of 28.2, 58.2, and 1:27.3.

Helena's Hope (Monti) started a first over trip before the half mile marker and just used a steady grind to reach the top just past the three-quarter station.

In the stretch, Helena's Hope ($9.70) pulled away from the field and easy handled Thats My Dream (Stalbaum) and Springhouse Star (Jim Morrill Jr.) who finished second and third respectively.

The 8-year old Helena's Hope ( Dream Away -Windy Witch) is owned by Tessa Roland and trained by JD Perrin. The win upped her winnings to $17,980 this year and $187,603 in her career.

Stalbaum had three victories while Monti, Morrill Jr. and Ray Fisher Jr. each had two wins in the sulky. Trainer Jim Graham posted a triple with Perrin adding two.

Racing will continue on Friday night at 5 p.m. with 11 races scheduled including two divisions of the Claiming Championship Series featuring the trotters.

by Brian J. Mazurek, for Buffalo Raceway