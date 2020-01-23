Delishka N takes Dover Downs Open

Reclamation and Moments of Joy both left quickly out of the gate. Reclamation won the early battled and was allowed to cut the harness racing mile with little pressure. The fractions were 26.3 55 122.4.

Moments of Joy sat the pocket and Delsihka N remained third on the rail.

Reclamation was allowed to race uncontested until the 3/4 pole when Delishka N and Allan Davis mounted their charge.

Sidewalk Dancer and Montrell Teague also followed off the rail to find a covered journey. Bettor Joy N the 3/5 favorite was third over and sent three wide.

At the top of the stretch, Delishka N was able to overtake the pace setter Reclamation but found danger in the form of a fast closing Sidewalk Dancer.

Delishka N dug in and held on by a nose in 1:51.1 at odds of 8-1.

By Bettors Delight , Delishka N Is owned by Legacy Racing of Delaware, Hazzard and Calloway. Wayne Givens is her trainer. Alan Davis was her pilot.

Delishka's North American record now stands at 41 starts for 15 wins, 1 second and 5 thirds for $220,330 in earnings to date.

Sidewalk Dancer lost in the photo and finished 2nd for driver Montrell Teague and trainer Chuck Crissman Jr.

Bettor Joy N was the victim of poor racing luck and settled for the show spot. Tim Tetrick was her driver and Jim King Jr. the trainer.

Six of the nights winners were bred in New Zealand and Australia. They were Bettor Rock On N, Firebby A, Anytime N, Rock N Shard N, Flashazz A and Delishka N.

Dover Downs post time is 4:30 pm on Thursday.