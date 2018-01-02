New Year's Eve action at Vincennes

December 31, 2017 - Today’s solid Vincennes New Year’s Eve harness racing undercard began with the Prix de Cresserons (purse €70,000, 2100 meters autostart, eight starters-four year olds) and 16/1 Dellaro Vedaquais (4g Ready Cash -Spandelle) rallied up for J.Ph. Monclin to score timed in a fast 1.11.5kr. Philippe Allaire is owner/trainer and J-P Guay bred the winner. 4/5 favorite Dexter Chatho (4g Un Amour d’Haufor -Okoyama) held second for owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. 108/1 Danseur du Houlbet (4g Rodrigo Jet -Rosa du Houlbet) was third for Alexis Pratt and driver Frederic Pratt.

The monte Prix de l’Etrier d’Or 2017 (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.14.3kr timed and 5.3/1 Chalimar de Guez (5g Nahar de Beval -Phebe de Guez) with J-Y Ricart in the irons for trainer J-M Bazire and Ecurie Vautors. 16/1 Cash du Rib (5g Ready Cash -Quille Castelets) ended second for J.L.Cl. Dersoir, also trainer. 20/1 Creation (5f Rieussec -Ovation) was third for Camille Levesque and trainer J.G. Eeckhaute.

The Prix de Limours (purse €54,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 starters) went to quick 1.12.6kr timed and 19/1 Altesse du Banney (7f Niky -Diva d’Isques) with trainer P-Y Verva up for breeder/owner Michel Gabillot. 26/1 Auro Normande (7f Ready Cash -Normandia) was second for owner/trainer/driver Eric Lambertz. Third was 9/1 Aldo d’Argentre (7m Qualmio de Vandel ) for Adrien Lamy.

El Santo Haufor (3g Paris Haufor -Santa Haufor) took the Prix du Sulky d’Or 2017 (purse €44,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) at 1.1/1 odds for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. Race time was 1.15.4kr. 18/1 Espoir Fou (3m Love You -Rebelle) was second for David Thomain, trainer Sebastien Guarato, owner Pierre Pilarski and Scuderia Bolgheri Srl was the breeder. 15/1 Estaban Jiel (3m Coktail Jet -Nirkonia Jiel) was third for Franck Ouvrie.

Two year olds contested the Prix de Chatellerault (purse €42,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) and 5/1 Fantastic Life (2f Prodigious -True Life) scored for breeder/driver Jean Philippe Dubois as the rain and light snow occurred at Vincennes. Timed in 1.18.9kr the winner recorded her second win along with four placings in six 2017 starts for Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin.

Two year olds also were in action at Cagnes-sur-Mer in the Prix de Rimplas (purse €18,000, 2150 meters autostart, 14 entrants) with victory to 1.1/1 favorite Funky Girl (2f Uhlan du Val -My Lovely Girl) timed in 1.17.9kr for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Louis Baudron. This filly now has two wins and a placing in three career appearances. My Lovely Girl ( Coktail Jet -Guilty Of Love) is a well-bred full sister to Love You , Nice Love and Repeat Love.

Baudron (owner/trainer/driver) returned to win the Prix des Lutins (purse €18,000, 2925 meters, 14 starters) with the 12/1 and 1.17.5kr timed Enigme Jenilou (3f Royal Dream -Pirogue Jenilou), her third career victory in 11 outings. Pirogue Jenilou (by Blue Eyes America ) won €601,567 and was a major performer (At 3, third in Criterium des Jeunes, Prix Roquépine. at 4, Winner of Criterium des 4 ans, second in Prix Ariste Hémard, Prix de Sélection).

