Delloro Vedaquais wins Q+ at Vincennes

07:27 AM 13 Jan 2018 NZDT
January 12, 2018 - Today’s harness racing Q+ was the Prix de Mauriac at Paris-Vincennes (purse €80,000, 2700 meters, 18 european starters). 4.6/1 Delloro Vedaquais (5g Ready Cash-Spandelle) scored easily for J.Ph. Monclin driving for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire. Race time was 1.13.1kr as the winner bested 4/1 Goofy Greenwood (5g Russel November-Chatooga River) handled by Franck Nivardf for trainer Hugo Langeweg Jr. and owner Stal Amsterdam. 5.8/1 Super Nice (5m Orlando Vici) was third for trainer/driver Bjorn Goop. 7.8/1 Diable de Vauve and 23/1 Ubimajor Bi completed the top five.

1.4/1 Seibella Park (7f Varenne-Grandera Park) won the Prix de Ranes (purse €54,000, 2700 meters, 13 starters) for J-M Bazire for trainer Vincent Lacroix and owner Scuderia Allenamento Team Minopoli. Race time was 1.13.8kr in this pick 5 event.

The other pick 5 was the Prix de Vic-Bigorre (purse €34,000, 2100 meters, 16 starters) and 4.1/1 Fortune du Taco (3f Village Mystic-Kaducee) scored timed in 1.15.4kr for Franck Nivard. 2/1 Forgaria (3f Sam Bourbon-Udine) was second for David Thomain driven by Yves Boireau, the trainer for breeder/owner Jean-Pierre Dubois. 24/1 France Madrik (3f Timoko-Pretty Jet) was third for Genny Delaune driving for Sebastien Guarato.

Sunday on the third “B” day will honor now retired Timoko, double winner of the Elitloppet.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

