Demand for Empire Stallions at APG

The Australian Pacing Gold Yearling Sale in Melbourne on Sunday February 3rd was a great day for the Victorian breeding establishment Empire Stallions. In total, 84 of the 225 catalogued yearlings were sired by the Empire stallions and what a terrific group they were!
Sale numbers show that CAPTAINTREACHEROUS and his sire SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE gave the APG Yearling Sale more firepower than ever this year with their yearlings grossing $1,554,000. Seven of the top ten highest priced sale yearlings were by SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE or CAPTAINTREACHEROUS, and their yearlings have topped each sale in Australia so far this season.
The first Australian yearling crop from the USA 2YO boom sire CAPTAINTREACHEROUS led ALL sale sires with his average of $45,715. In total, 9 colts and 5 fillies by the CAPTAIN went through the ring with his top-price selling for $82,500 for the outstanding colt out of BEHAPPYSAM NZ, the dam of two $150,000+ winners. Tim Bunning, who owns his promising 2YO brother by MACH THREE, signed for the colt.
Lot #135, another colt by the CAPTAIN, out of the ART MAJOR mare THE BAGGY GREEN was purchased by the U.S. partnership of Marc Hanover & Gordon Banks for $78,000. Selling for $70,000 was Lot #116, the CAPTAIN colt out of SLIP SLOP SLAP by PERFECT ART. The striking individual is a half-brother to the 2018 Chariots of Fire Champion JILLIBY KUNG FU (by FOUR STARZZZ SHARK) p,1:48.8 ($526,710). Also selling for $70,000 was Lot #162, another CAPTAIN colt, out of ALWAYS A TARGET, a sister to the sensational FOUR STARZZZ SHARK (GR1) winning mare MILLY PEREZ p,1:52.7 ($343,882).
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE also had an exceptional sale selling 23 lots including the top priced yearling of the day. The very impressive colt (PICTURED, top) out of the WESTERN IDEAL mare IDEAL PRIORITY, a full-brother to the Australian 2 & 3YO Filly of the Year & Breeders Crown Champion PETACULAR p,1:55.6 ($454,083), stole the show bringing $130,000. The colt, consigned by Durham Park of Victoria, was purchased by Tom Hogan.
Lot #206, a gorgeous SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt out of DREAMS OF HEAVEN by SAFELY KEPT, was sold for $95,000 by breeder Susan Wegmann and is a full brother to the multiple GR1 Winning Champion MENIN GATE p,1:54.3 ($574,758). The BEACH filly out of the 100% producing LIVE OR DIE broodmare PERFECT LIFE was knocked down at $80,000 and went to Justin Baker. Victorian trainer Mattie Craven was all smiles when he signed for Lot #197 for $70,000 – a stunning BEACH colt out of a half-sister to LAZARUS consigned by Benstud Standardbreds.
A list of all sales results can be found at apgold.com.au and for a wrap of the Melbourne event, take a look at Michael Howard's terrific summary HERE.
Sale numbers show that CAPTAINTREACHEROUS and his sire SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE gave the APG Yearling Sale more firepower than ever this year with their yearlings grossing $1,554,000. Seven of the top ten highest priced sale yearlings were by SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE or CAPTAINTREACHEROUS, and their yearlings have topped each sale in Australia so far this season.
The first Australian yearling crop from the USA 2YO boom sire CAPTAINTREACHEROUS led ALL sale sires with his average of $45,715. In total, 9 colts and 5 fillies by the CAPTAIN went through the ring with his top-price selling for $82,500 for the outstanding colt out of BEHAPPYSAM NZ, the dam of two $150,000+ winners. Tim Bunning, who owns his promising 2YO brother by MACH THREE, signed for the colt.
Lot #135, another colt by the CAPTAIN, out of the ART MAJOR mare THE BAGGY GREEN was purchased by the U.S. partnership of Marc Hanover & Gordon Banks for $78,000. Selling for $70,000 was Lot #116, the CAPTAIN colt out of SLIP SLOP SLAP by PERFECT ART. The striking individual is a half-brother to the 2018 Chariots of Fire Champion JILLIBY KUNG FU (by FOUR STARZZZ SHARK) p,1:48.8 ($526,710). Also selling for $70,000 was Lot #162, another CAPTAIN colt, out of ALWAYS A TARGET, a sister to the sensational FOUR STARZZZ SHARK (GR1) winning mare MILLY PEREZ p,1:52.7 ($343,882).
SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE also had an exceptional sale selling 23 lots including the top priced yearling of the day. The very impressive colt (PICTURED, top) out of the WESTERN IDEAL mare IDEAL PRIORITY, a full-brother to the Australian 2 & 3YO Filly of the Year & Breeders Crown Champion PETACULAR p,1:55.6 ($454,083), stole the show bringing $130,000. The colt, consigned by Durham Park of Victoria, was purchased by Tom Hogan.
Lot #206, a gorgeous SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt out of DREAMS OF HEAVEN by SAFELY KEPT, was sold for $95,000 by breeder Susan Wegmann and is a full brother to the multiple GR1 Winning Champion MENIN GATE p,1:54.3 ($574,758). The BEACH filly out of the 100% producing LIVE OR DIE broodmare PERFECT LIFE was knocked down at $80,000 and went to Justin Baker. Victorian trainer Mattie Craven was all smiles when he signed for Lot #197 for $70,000 – a stunning BEACH colt out of a half-sister to LAZARUS consigned by Benstud Standardbreds.
A list of all sales results can be found at apgold.com.au and for a wrap of the Melbourne event, take a look at Michael Howard's terrific summary HERE.
Really, it's no surprise to see SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE and CAPTAINTREACHEROUSso popular in the sales ring given their results in North America:
|
|
|
|
Empire Stallions