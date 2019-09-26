Demmler dares to dream big

Priority one is to get through the Jet Roofing Kilmore Pacing Cup unscathed, but a top four finish could lay the foundations for a grand season for Craig Demmler and his My Kiwi Mate.

The 2018 Kilmore Cup proved a nightmare for Demmler after My Kiwi Mate disappointed when running seventh only to later be found suffering an injury that would put a line through ID18 dreams.

But, 12 months on, 'Kiwi' is back and Demmler told Inside Word podcast a strong performance would not only strengthen his claims for a Pryde's EasiFeed Victoria Cup start but give strength to a New Zealand Inter Dominion campaign.

"He was a bit stiff last year," Demmler said. "He went amiss in (the Kilmore Cup). They all thought on face value he was disappointing, but that was where he ended up having that injury ... when he fractured his pastern.

"It's been a long journey back to get where we have today. Every race to me, I just take it as we are lucky to have him back. Some of his runs to date have been terrific."

My Kiwi Mate has had three starts back this campaign including a last start third in the VHRC Classic, when he loomed likely at the turn.

It seems a good foundation for Thursday night's Kilmore Cup, where Demmler said the 2690 metres might prove telling.

"There's going to be some that we don't know (if they) can run over the distance," he said. "It's going to be interesting to see how many can shape up ... that's going to sort the men (from) the boys.

"I know 'Kiwi' can, and Buster Brady's the same, he can (as can) Shadow Sax - they're all proven. But these new kids on the block, it's going to be really interesting to see who steps up to the next level."

My Kiwi Mate will emerge from gate three providing emergency, Forty Thieves, fails to get a start and has been listed a $13 chance with TAB.com.au.

Demmler said he would be looking to go forward before settling in the running line and biding his time for a late burst, admitting a good result would be necessary to earn a start in the October 12 Victoria Cup.

"He needs to finish pretty high up there on Thursday night to get a spot," Demmler said. "There's a lot of horses who will be trying to get into that race and there's only 12 spots there for it.

"My main aim down the track, I may take him to the Inter Dominion over in Auckland. There's a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then."

Michael Howard

HRV Trots Media