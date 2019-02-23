Demon Delight dashes to world record

A STUNNING track and class record by the Emma Stewart-trained Demon Delight has set up an enthralling NSW Derby next week after three heats were run at Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight.

Demon Delight set a world record over 2400m for a pacer, coming from fourth at the bell to beat the highly-rated Muscle Factory with a devastating sprint in the straight.

While Victoria Derby winner Muscle Factory (Lauren Tritton) tried to kick away on the turn after racing without cover for most of the race, Amanda Turnbull brought Demon Delight with a mighty finish to score by an incredible eight and a quarter metres.

That broke the mighty Smolda's world record over the 2400m journey, which was covered in 2:48.0 and a mile rate of 1:52.6.

War Dan Delight (Luke McCarthy) was an eye-catching third and the front-running Hardhitter grabbed the final spot in the Derby by finishing the fastest fourth of the three heats.

Earlier promising Victorian visitor Centenario set next week's NSW Derby on its' ear with what was at that stage, a world record run for a three-year-old in winning the first of the three heats.

Taken straight to the front by master reinsman Chris Alford, Centenario bowled along in front with slick quarters of 29.3-28.9-28.5 and home in a stunning 25.8 to rate a slashing 1:54.3 mile rate, blitzing the previous record for a three-year-old set by Atomic Red.

Centenario's task was made a little easier when second favourite Hurricane Harley (Amanda Turnbull) put in an impromptu gallop at the start before putting in sterling effort, coming from last to finishing third, with Malcolm's Rhythm finishing second after getting a lovely run behind the leader.

The second Derby heat saw another Victorian visitor Laura Crossland win a spot in next week's rich final with her current stable star Lochinvar Art.

Crossland signed up one of Australia's best reinsmen Luke McCarthy for the drive and the former Bathurst boy didn't let her down with a dashing all-the-way win with the son of Modern Art.

McCarthy made his intentions clear right from the beginning and despite a wide draw, took Lochinvar Art straight to the top and dictated terms in a masterly display, rating 29.2 and 29.7 for his first two quarters of the mile, leaving plenty of petrol in the tank for the run home.

With a third split of 28.8, Lochinvar Art then put the pedal to the metal and ran a 26s quarter to put his rivals to the sword, beating Max Delight (Todd McCarthy for David Aiken) and Fourbigmen (Chris Alford for Emma Stewart) with a 1:54.5 mile, just two-tenths of a second outside of Centenario's earlier track record run.

The final field for the NSW Derby, with barrier draw to come, is Centenario, Malcolms Rhythm, Hurricane Harley, Lochinvar Art, Max Delight, Fourbigmen, Demon Delight, Muscle Factory, War Dan Delight and Hardhitter.

FOR MORE INFORMATION TELEPHONE CLUB MENANGLE RACING MANAGER DAVID WONSON ON 0438-398-251.