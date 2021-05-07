Denitza Petrova ready with Kinnder High Class

Trois-Rivieres, QC - After having perhaps the best harness racing season of her career in 2020, owner-trainer-breeder Denitza Petrova from Melbourne is looking forward to kicking off the 2021 meet at the Hippodrome 3R on Friday with her Kinnder High Class.

Last year as a three-year-old, Kinnder High Class came into her own scoring an impressive 10 wins in just 13 starts including a dramatic track record 1:58.1 performance and a victory in the $65,000 Breeders Trophy Series final. Then she capped it off going to Mohawk Park for her last start of the year, winning in 1:56.2.

Sired by Royalty For Life , Kinnder High Class was driven by regular pilot Samuel Fillion last Saturday in her qualifying race at H3R where she finished third, timed in 2:04, last quarter mile in :30.1.

"I thought her qualifier was perfect," Petrova explained. "She did everything I wanted her to do. I did not want to go a fast mile, I just wanted her to follow and close well, which she did. Where she finished, I did not care as long as her confidence was there. Samuel (Fillion) said after the race that she is perfect and very strong.

"She did not grow that much over the winter," Petrova said. "But she did fill out more and it is all muscle. She is so muscular now. There is no reason she should not do excellent this season. She was perfect at the end of last season. We did not really push her last year. She does not have that many starts so I am confident she will do well again.

"At Mohawk Park for her last start in 2020," Petrova recalled, "She really had everything going against her yet she took it all in stride and scored a lifetime mark that I think she will beat this year. She had to travel nine hours in the trailer, she never raced on a big track before and she never raced under the lights before.

"So, she went from racing on a sunny, half mile," said Petrova. "To the big track at Mohawk and under the lights. Yet she was perfect and scored her fastest win yet. She was very mature. And it was also Samuel's first time ever driving at Mohawk too. I think she was super in that she compensated for all of that."

Kinnder High Class will need to be ready as she is going against a field of seven male rivals in the 5th race Preferred-Handicap Trot. She drew post six and is the 5/2 morning line favorite with Fillion in the sulky.

Also in the lineup is Franks Angel (post 7), who won the qualifying race that Kinnder High Class was in last week. Track record holder Wildwild Men (post 8) is also in the field for trainer-driver Guy Gagnon. Other contenders include Frido PV (post 5), Captain Krupnik (post 3) and Keepall (post 1).

How does Petrova feel about racing against the boys this year?

"I was kind of expecting that she would have to race against the older male trotters from now on," Petrova said. "It may be tough in her first start but I think she is ready to take them on and do well."

Undefeated track record holder Kinnder Dangerzone is another standout performer from last year for Petrova. The homebred half brother to Kinnder High Class raced just four times last year, but was the Two-Year-Old Colt Trotting Champion in Quebec and rewrote the track record for his age last year in winning the $55,000 Future Stars Final in 2:01.

"Hopefully Kinnder Dangerzone will qualify next week at H3R," Petrova added. "He looks like a monster for this season. He grew more, filled out more and is now stronger than ever. I am very excited for him this year.

"He is very playful and I can see he wants to race. He is still very green. He only had four starts as a two-year-old. I have to say he was greener than green last year," Petrova laughed.

How do the two-year-old's stack up for Petrova this season?

"I have three two-year-old's in my stable this year, all trotters, Petrova added. "The best bred of them is Kinnder Triplecrown. She is bred by Lindy's Tru Grit , who may not be a household name, but she is from my foundation mare, Majectic Joy, so that makes Kinnder Triplecrown a half sister to both Kinnder High Class and Kinnder Dangerzone. And she will continue to make Majectic Joy a 100 percent producing mare."

Petrova is usually at times too busy to even make the one-hour drive from her farm in Melbourne to Trois-Rivieres.

"I have seven race horses in my stable for this year," Petrova explained. "And they will keep me busy enough along with the broodmares that I board and own. It's also breeding season and we have foals that were born, so it is very active at the farm. I am fortunate that I can go and see Kinnder High Class race on Friday because of the late post time."

Post time for the special opening day card Friday is 5:30 pm. After Friday, the next race date will be Sunday, May 16 with first race post time at 12:30 pm.

For a free race program and information about H3R, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.