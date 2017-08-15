Sportech receives Dutch tote betting licence

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 9, 2017 -- Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC, (LSE: SPO), has been selected to provide pari-mutuel betting technologies and services to Dansk Hestevæddeløb ApS ("DHV"), the joint operating company for horse racing and operator of all nine racetracks in Denmark.

Sportech Racing and Digital has had a presence in Denmark for many years, providing Danske Spil A/S, the national lottery in Denmark and a valued long-term customer, with pari-mutuel betting technology for land based and digital channels.

DHV's selection of Sportech follows the Danish Government's decision to liberalize horse race betting effective January 2018.

Sportech will provide a suite of pari-mutuel betting technologies and services including the central system that will act as the Danish national host to consolidate all betting from private betting operators, including Danske Spil.

The package will comprise Sportech's Quantum™ System, the most widely deployed pari-mutuel betting software in the world, and hosting services from Sportech's worldwide service delivery network. The Quantum™ configuration will also facilitate the implementation of digital betting solutions, such as Sportech's G4 website and Digital Link™ mobile, by future private operators.

Henrik Friis, CEO of Dansk Hestevæddeløb ApS, stated, "We sought a technology partner with an exceptional suite of products and services, strong options for digital and self-service betting, and direct access to global commingling markets. Sportech met these requirements, and their well-established track record and presence in Europe assures us that we will receive excellent support. We are looking forward to working with Sportech to offer a reliable and satisfying betting experience to our private betting operator partners."

Andrew Gaughan, President of Sportech Racing and Digital, stated: "We at Sportech are very pleased to have been selected by Dansk Hestevæddeløb as their tote technology provider and look forward to working with them to help grow betting on horse racing under Denmark's newly liberalizing horse racing environment. We are pleased to note that this agreement further cements Sportech's position as the leading independent provider of pari-mutuel betting technologies and services in Europe, building upon Sportech's already strong position in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, The Netherlands, Turkey, Spain, and Cyprus."

About Sportech Racing and Digital and Sportech PLC

Sportech Racing and Digital is a leading global provider of wagering technology solutions to licensed betting operators and a division of Sportech PLC, one of the world's leading operators and suppliers of pools betting services. The Sportech Racing and Digital footprint is international in scope, with significant market positions in The Americas and Europe and a growing presence in Asia. Globally we process $11.6 billion in bets annually, with a presence in 37 countries, and customers in most US states that permit such betting. In addition to software, hardware, and services that facilitate land-based pari-mutuel wagering, Sportech is one of the largest internet and mobile wagering technology providers in the U.S. Sportech's Bump 50:50 division provides technologies and services to allow charitable foundations affiliated with professional sports teams to implement 50/50 raffles. This year, Sportech Racing and Digital is proud to celebrate its Centennial Anniversary. For more information on Sportech Racing and Digital, please visit www.sportech.net. For more on Sportech PLC, please visit www.sportechplc.com.



