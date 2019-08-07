Day At The Track

Success that is man, horse and 'God willing'

07:29 AM 07 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Deo Volente Farms
Deo Volente Farms

When you arrive at Deo Volente Farms, Latin for “God willing,” what comes to mind is how perfectly this place mirrors its name.

There is a long, sky-colored building that serves as the centerpiece of this 110 acre property in Hunterdon County’s Franklin Township. Two large and small horse statues stand gallantly in the middle of a long, cobble-stoned driveway that is dotted with rows of manicured shrubs. The mother’s head is bent forward as if she’s either about to begin a race or is already exhausted from winning it.

The whinnying of an unseen horse echoes, shattering the silence. Inside the building waits Michael Gulotta, owner of this award-winning horse breeding center, named the New Jersey Standardbred Breeder of the Year in 2014 by the Breeders Committee of the Standardbred Breeders & Owners Association of New Jersey.

While designing Deo Volente Farms prior to its opening in 2007, Gulotta deliberately chose this property because, he explained, it has land that produces horses of the highest caliber.

The farm is located “at the highest point of Hunterdon County,” Gulotta said. “When I saw this land for the first time, it was just corn stalks. But if you look at the property, it’s undulating. It’s hilly. So the horses get good exercise going up and down hills.”

The soil has limestone, which is to horses what milk is to humans, he said. “It’s comparable to the soil content in Kentucky, which builds strong bones. When the horses eat the grass, they’re growing stronger,” Gulotta explained.

Deo Volente Farms has served as a home for a number of the top Standardbred horses in the world, including Princess Deo, who placed fifth in this past weekend’s Hambletonian Oaks, a premier harness racing event for 3-year-old Standardbred female trotters.

 
Deo Volente Farms, 2019
 
 
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

NAADA beats Italy in Friendship Competition
07-Aug-2019 10:08 AM NZST
You're Majestic hangs tough late at Meadows
07-Aug-2019 09:08 AM NZST
Success that is man, horse and 'God willing'
07-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Top colts to battle in $400,000 Carl Milstein
07-Aug-2019 07:08 AM NZST
Hambo Day has impact on Top Ten Poll
07-Aug-2019 05:08 AM NZST
Star studded NYSS field at Vernon Downs
07-Aug-2019 04:08 AM NZST
$103,000 NYSS at Batavia Wednesday
07-Aug-2019 03:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News