Derby du Dollar wins 7th Trophee Vert Leg

12:12 PM 03 Jun 2019 NZST
Derby du Dollar,Harness racing
Derby du Dollar
LeTrot photo
Today’s seventh harness racing leg of the Trophee Vert series was at Alencon in the Grand Prix Seche Environement (purse 45,000€n 2625 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) and it went to 1.2/1 favorite Derby du Dollar (6m Rodrigo Jet-Magalie du Dollar) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Th.Coupireau.
 
The winner, now with life earnings of 212,780€ and seven wins in 33 career starts, was handicapped 25 meters and was timed in 1.14.2kr over the grass, his third straight victory.
 
Second was 14/1 Blues des Landiers (8g Phlegyas) with Sebastien Hardy up timed in 1.13.7kr with his 50 meter handicap. 19/1 Candidat d’Ortige (7m Giant Cat) was third with a 25 meter penalty, trained by Franck Nivard, and with Loic Guinoiseau at the lines.
 


LeTrot photo

A large audience was on hand for the afternoon of trots on the turf.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

