Derby du Dollar wins 7th Trophee Vert Leg

Today’s seventh harness racing leg of the Trophee Vert series was at Alencon in the Grand Prix Seche Environement (purse 45,000€n 2625 meters distance handicap, 18 starters) and it went to 1.2/1 favorite Derby du Dollar (6m Rodrigo Jet -Magalie du Dollar) reined by Matthieu Abrivard for trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Th.Coupireau.

The winner, now with life earnings of 212,780€ and seven wins in 33 career starts, was handicapped 25 meters and was timed in 1.14.2kr over the grass, his third straight victory.

Second was 14/1 Blues des Landiers (8g Phlegyas ) with Sebastien Hardy up timed in 1.13.7kr with his 50 meter handicap. 19/1 Candidat d’Ortige (7m Giant Cat ) was third with a 25 meter penalty, trained by Franck Nivard , and with Loic Guinoiseau at the lines.



LeTrot photo

A large audience was on hand for the afternoon of trots on the turf.

Thomas H. Hicks



