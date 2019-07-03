45,000€ 9th Leg of Trophee Vert

June 30, 2019 - Sunday’s 9th leg of the Trophee Vert series was the harness racing Grand Prix BVS held at Sable-Sur-Sarthe.

18 trotteurs contested this 2800 meter distance handicap events for a total purse of 45,000€.

The 1.16.8kr timed victory went to Derby du Dollar (6m Rodrigo Jet -Magalie du Dollar) that overcame a 25 meter handicap teamed by Matthieu Abrivard.

Sylvain Roger trains the eight time career winner in 35 starts for owner Thierry Coupireau.

His career earnings advanced to 233,070€.

Baladin Hongrois (8g Bon Conseil ) overcame a 50 meter handicap to be second for trainer/driver Arnaud Desmottes.

Berry Felin (8m Nahar de Beval ) was third for Gilles Delacour, this one handicapped 25 meters.

Braquo, Ali de Saint Marc, Citizen Kane and Absolut Perfect completed the top seven and earned checks.

Click on this link for Replay

The next leg of the Trophee Vert is July 14 at Royan-la-Palmyre.

Thomas H. Hicks



