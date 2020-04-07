Derby emergencies score stylish wins

Two emerging pacers made up for the disappointment of missing a start in Friday’s Sky Racing-WA Derby by taking out their respective assignments at Pinjarra today.

First emergency from the Derby Valentines Brook had litle issue in finding the front for reinsman Michael Grantham from barrier three in the Fiber Fresh Supporting WA Pacing Pace (2185m).

The Mike Reed-trained gelding didn’t have it all his own way in front as Im Loki put the pressure on in the breeze.

Valentines Brook showed the class edge between him and his rivals over the last half though to run home in 57.2 and score by 2.4m to Hotfoot It.

Withoutthetuh was the second emergency for the three-year-old feature on Friday night but picked up a nice consolation prize against lesser opposition in the Hygain Reuperate Pace (2185m).

The gelding got away slowly from the arm from the second line but quickly worked his way to the front within the first 600m.

The Michael Brennan-trained pacer looked to be doing it easily into the home straight after carving out a third quarter of 27.9.

However, Grantham had to urge Withoutthetuh along over the closing stages as Suarez started to eat into the margin.

Withouthetuh found enough though to hold on by 1.5m and take his record to four wins from 15 starts.

Grantham’s other winner on the nine race card was the highly talented Forgotten Highway in the Hygain Micrspeed Pace (2116m).

The six-year-old made his move three-wide on the turn for home and overpowered his rivals to score by 1.9m.

Forgotten Highway will look to score his second win in a week when he lines up in Thursday’s $40,000 Easter Cup (2902m) off the front line.

Stablemate Miss Sangrial is also engaged to start in the Easter Cup off the 30m mark.