Derek Bromac N in 15yo world record

The harness racing Horseman's Voice - February 1, 2021
Amber Sawyer - Following up on her international campaign taking 'baby steps' and rolling out throughout the world; we discussed ramping up her efforts internationally with her book 'Love to Race.'
She shares Derek Bromac N's comeback race at 14-years-old from August 2014 via https://youtu.be/Fnhl4FGqoVw as well as a year later at 15-years-old via https://youtu.be/lW3z317rvz4
Mark Andersen - Self-learned since the age of sixteen (16), this horseman enthusiast extraordinaire delves into a continuation discussing the future of the entire Standardbred Industry with his personal history and viewpoints all after being featured on the November 12, 20/20, edition of The Harness Racing Alumni Show (http://www.spreaker.com/.../harness-racing-alumni-show...) with Freddie, Trade and Bob who recently hit over 10,000 regular listeners on their show!
The next edition of The Horseman's Voice is set for next Monday, February 8, 2021, so hold onto your lines - we'll be hangin' out with some Cushings' from across the country which once again promises to be a good one!
The International Source for Harness Racing
The Horseman's Voice