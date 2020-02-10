Descending from Under Cover Lover

As a racehorse Under Cover Lover excelled wherever she raced all over the world. Whether it was in a stakes race in New Zealand, Australia or North America, this daughter of In The Pocket was capable of mixing it with best harness racing mares in the world and beating them.

Being bred to American time meant she faced the best three year old fillies of her year in all three countries and beat them all to boot.

When she eventually was retired to stud, Under Cover Lover had won 21 races, taken a mark of 1:51.4s and won just on $864,923.

Now Under Cover Lover is starting to build a very tidy record at stud with several of her descendants showing up in the winners list on a regular basis throughout Australasia.

Out of a daughter of Under Cover Lover, five win mare Speights Girl has an unblemished record so far when it comes to her harness racing progeny winning races.

A good race mare herself, Speights Girl ( Mach Three - Exotic Lover) won six races from 17 starts. The Mach Three mare took a lifetime best 1-57.4 mile when racing and now the first two foals out of the mare have both been winners.

Her first foal Bubbled Up ( American Ideal ) smashed the clock in a race record 1-55.9 on the grass surface at Mt Harding Raceway in February 2019 and in doing so went very close to the 1-55 track record set by top pacer A.G's White Socks in the Green Mile in 2017.

The second foal from Speights Girl, Ab Fab ( Bettor's Delight - Speights Girl) won her first race in Australia at Temora last week leading all the way and winning impressively.

Ab Fab winning at Temora

Lot 39 Leon Rouge ( Bettor's Delight - Speights Girl) a full sister to Ab Fab is being offered at offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale on behalf of Breckon Farms.

Here is your chance to buy a future filly that has a better than average chance of becoming a millionairess as the odds are in your favour with incredible results shown to date with fillies or mares by this great sire Bettor's Delight.



Lot 39 Leon Rouge

Also being offered at the sale is Lot 23 Fire And Delight an outstanding Bettor's Delight filly from a winning family who is being offered at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale also on behalf of Breckon Farms.

Lot 23 Fire And Delight ( Bettor's Delight - Queen Of Fire) is a full sister to smart pacer Bettor Under Fire, who won two races in New Zealand for trainer Mark Jones before being exported to Australia where he won another four races from 14 starts.