Deserved win in Group 1 Bohemia Crystal

IF EVER a horse had earned a Group One victory this season, it had to be Bathurst pacer Our Uncle Sam.



After chasing home Tiger Tara in the Inter Dominion and Hunter Cup finals, Our Uncle Sam and Anthony Frisby had no such hurdle tonight as the pair wore down the leader Majordan in the straight before going on to score a half-neck win over the fast-finishing Ellmers Image ( Amanda Turnbull ) with Majordan ( Todd McCarthy ) clinging on for third in the Bohemia Crystal Free-For-All.



Settling in third and fourth place in the run, Frisby knew he had Majordan covered as they turned for home while Turnbull was angling through along the pegs to make a late dash at the winner.



It was Western Districts reinsman Anthony Frisby's first Group One win and he gave their Perthville team full credit for the win.



"Dad (Chris) has been down here all week with this horse and he settled in really well but I have to give full credit to the team back at home," said Anthony.

"Without them success like this just wouldn't be possible.



"Certainly this horse deserves a win like this."



With fast time the order of the night, Our Uncle Sam rated 1:52.3 in his win with an overall time of 2:47.5.



If there was a disappointment in the race it was the horse many thought should have been invited into the Miracle Mile, New Zealand's Ashley Locaz.



Driven the perfect race by Mark Purdon, Ashley Locaz settled in the one-out and one-back trail but couldn't catch the leaders in the straight, finishing a disappointing fourth, just ahead of Buster Brady.